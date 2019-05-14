Get connected at new AJ event

The AJ is launching a new networking event that will give you the opportunity to meet industry suppliers all in one place – and all in one day

AJ Connect will offer specifying architects an organised programme of meetings with relevant suppliers, CPD workshops and one-to-one discussions – and will support you to create new and effective business relationships.

It can be time-consuming for both architects and suppliers to arrange meaningful appointments, and AJ Connect brings together relevant contacts for discussions to help fulfil project and supply chain needs.

Suppliers are pre-selected and carefully matched with architects who are looking for product support or inspiration in a specific sector or for a specific project.

There are up to 40 places available for architects, with one representative per practice. AJ Connect is free to attend for architects, and counts towards CPD requirements.

The first AJ Connect is taking place on Friday 27 September at Town Hall Hotel in London’s Bethnal Green.

Click here to find out more and to register your interest

Information for suppliers interested in taking part in AJ Connect can be found here.