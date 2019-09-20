Gensler reveals masterplan for 4,000 homes on Portsmouth 'super-peninsula'

Gensler has revealed its masterplan for a £1.3 billion development on a ’super-peninsula’ site in Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council’s ambitious regeneration project will see the disused 44ha Tipner West site turned into a community of 4,000 homes.

The huge scheme will involve reclaiming 22ha of land from Portsmouth Harbour to create a new 2.2km stretch of waterfront, which will be connected to the rest of the city by a new bridge.

The new coastal community will include 4,000 homes, shops, leisure facilities, schools, and a marine employment campus.

According to the council, the plans will involve an underground ‘podium’ for car parking and storage, leaving the roads car-free and promoting ‘walkable spaces’.

The council first unveiled the scheme earlier this year when it launched a consultation on the reclamation proposal. At the time it said up to 2,200 homes could be built on the site, although this estimate has now risen to 4,000.

Ian Mulcahey, principal at Gensler, said: ’The aspiration for Tipner West was to create an entirely new district for the city that balances the employment needs of the rapidly expanding maritime technology cluster while also ensuring a complete living environment with new housing and the necessary social infrastructure.’

Portsmouth City Council’s housing chief Darren Sanders said the city was the second most densely populated in the UK, ‘yet the government has ’told us to build 18,000 homes’.

’Developing homes on Tipner West helps us towards that target, while delivering homes Portsmouth people can afford and a truly sustainable community to be created.’

A planning application is expected to be submitted in 2022, with a target date of starting on site in 2023.