General Election 2019: Who will you vote for?

With MPs agreeing to a snap general election on 12 December 2019, we ask our the profession: who will you vote for ?

On Tuesday night (29 October) politicians said they would back a pre-Christmas election – the first in December for decades – in a bid by prime minister Boris Johnson to break the Brexit impasse.

Responding to the news, RIBA president Alan Jones said: ‘This election will have profound implications for architects and the construction sector. Architects have a leading role to play in tackling the climate emergency, improving the safety and quality of buildings and spaces, and addressing the housing crisis through the development of vibrant, prosperous communities. But none of this will be possible if uncertainty continues to make the UK a less attractive place to work, study and live.’

He added: ‘All political parties must now set out a comprehensive and realistic vision for the future of our country, which addresses the UK’s future relationship with the EU and other pressing issues facing us today.”

The last time the nation went to the polls in 2017, nearly two thirds (64 per cent) of the hundreds of architects, students and architectural technologists surveyed by the AJ opted for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

In the weeks before that election, there was a huge rise in support for the party – partly mirrored in the actual result which saw the Conservatives lose their overall majority.

Show Fullscreen Aj june general election survey 2017

In 2017 the biggest issue for those voting on the AJ poll was Brexit (receiving 24 per cent of the vote), the NHS (23 per cent) and the economy (13 per cent).