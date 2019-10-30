General Election 2019: Who will you vote for?

With MPs agreeing to a snap general election on 12 December 2019, we ask our the profession: who will you vote for?
On Tuesday night (29 October) politicians said they would back a pre-Christmas election – the first in December for decades – in a bid by prime minister Boris Johnson to break the Brexit impasse.
Responding to the news, RIBA president Alan Jones said: ‘This election will have profound implications for architects and the construction sector. Architects have a leading role to play in tackling the climate emergency, improving the safety and quality of buildings and spaces, and addressing the housing crisis through the development of vibrant, prosperous communities. But none of this will be possible if uncertainty continues to make the UK a less attractive place to work, study and live.’
He added: ‘All political parties must now set out a comprehensive and realistic vision for the future of our country, which addresses the UK’s future relationship with the EU and other pressing issues facing us today.”
The last time the nation went to the polls in 2017, nearly two thirds (64 per cent) of the hundreds of architects, students and architectural technologists surveyed by the AJ opted for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.
In the weeks before that election, there was a huge rise in support for the party – partly mirrored in the actual result which saw the Conservatives lose their overall majority.
In 2017 the biggest issue for those voting on the AJ poll was Brexit (receiving 24 per cent of the vote), the NHS (23 per cent) and the economy (13 per cent).
Readers' comments (2)
Viscount Goderich30 October, 2019 7:34 pm
Stop the madness...vote for BREMAIN now by revoking Article 50. The next government must deliver Bremain immediately. Bremain for ever!
David Farmery31 October, 2019 1:13 pm
In the spirit of 2019 political language, who is this Viscount Moron? Vote Tory, and get Brexit done. And also prevent Jeremy Corbyn turning the clock back to the days of Nationalised Railways and the British Rail sandwich. And as one who has spent much of the last 15 years in hospital the service has been improved by the privatisation of support services like laundry and food. Although not perfect it is now edible?! ISS were not performing at Hammersmith Hospital, and they were kicked out. It’s now better with Sodexco. And we are going to have to get much slimmer and fitter as a nation, or start paying for GP visits, like they do in France. Where the service is much better. You pay when you go to the dentist. And it’s the private sector that developes new drugs?
And who is going to solve the housing crisis? Your local council?
