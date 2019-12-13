General election 2019: How did the architect MP candidates fare?

The new parliament will once again be without a registered architect after Labour’s Jay Morton and the Brexit Party’s Ike Ijeh failed to break through

AJ columnist Geoff Wilkinson, who stood for the Green party, also missed out on election, while architectural writer and Labour candidate Emma Dent Coad lost her Kensington seat by just 150 votes.

But chartered planner and former Allies and Morrison partner Helen Hayes retained her south London seat for Labour.

Bell Phillips architect Morton was running in the safe Conservative seat of Chichester but saw Labour’s vote share fall from 22 per cent to 15 per cent, sliding from second to third in the constituency. However the Lib Dems more than doubled their number of votes. Morton tweeted that she felt ‘anger and despair’ at the election results.

What @CarolineLucas just said . I feel the same anger and dispair . We need to hold this government to account every day from here on — jay morton (@Jaymorton8) December 13, 2019

Morton told The Architects’ Journal she would be back to work on Monday but was pleased she had run for office.

She added: ‘Architects must continue to make sure their voices are heard on all the issues that affect our profession from Brexit to procurement, building regulation and the building of new homes.’

’We all have a role to play to hold the government to account to make sure that they build the homes they promised and that climate change is not ignored.’

Ijeh, an architect and critic, ran for the Brexit Party in Enfield North but failed to earn his deposit back after picking up just 797 votes, two per cent of the votes cast.

It's a clean sweep for Labour in the borough. Here's the full result for Enfield North:



Feryal Clark (LAB) 23,340

Ike Ijeh (BRX) 797

Joanne Laban (CON) 16,848

Guy Russo (LD) 2,950

Isobel Whittaker (GP) 1,115#GE2019 pic.twitter.com/u87vAAypax — Enfield Dispatch (@EnfieldDispatch) December 13, 2019

Across the capital, Labour’s Dent Coad was tasked with defending a lead of 30 votes in Kensington and had told the BBC she was ‘quietly confident’.

But the activist, who was thrust into the limelight after the Grenfell tragedy days after her election in 2017, lost her seat to the Conservatives despite picking up more votes.

Hayes won her Dulwich and West Norwood seat for the Labour Party with 66 per cent of the vote, although her vote share was down four per cent as Green party co-leader Jonathan Bartley rocketed into second place.

AJ columnist and construction consultant Wilkinson came fourth in the seat of Chatham and Aylesford, which was held by former Conservative minister Tracy Crouch. He received 1,090 votes – a 2.4 per cent share.

Wilkinson paid credit to everyone standing in the general election, adding he hoped the next election would be conducted under proportional representation.