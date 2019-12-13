General election 2019: AJ snap poll reveals resigned mood among architects

This morning we asked our readers how they felt about the election results. A picture of a gloomy – yet resigned – profession emerged
How happy are you with the election result?
- ’A Conservative majority will be great for small businesses – and almost all architecture practices in the UK are small businesses. For this reason I’m somewhat surprised by the negative reaction from the profession. To some extent I feel there’s a belief that it’s fashionable to support Labour – and certainly a sense of some trying to take the moral high ground’
- ’At the end of the day architecture is a business and needs clients to pay fees. 10.00am Friday morning and three serious project enquiries received’
- ’The king of vanity projects and dubious public spending is now at the helm. God help us all’
- ’Like it or not, the size of the majority should provide some stability. I was at first much more concerned but the size of the majority and the tone of Boris’ speech shows that he knows he can be more moderate and marginalise the ERG and more extreme right of the party. We can but hope and be proponents of change’
- ’As a Scot who does not support independence a majority Tory government in Westminster only further plays into the SNP narrative that the colonial oppressor continues to preside over the Scottish victim’
- ’This is a disaster for working class people, homeless people, minorities & all young people. The climate change reform we desperately need will not get delivered’
- ’Other parties should have respected the referendum result, as I think remainers like me (and others I have spoken to) were finally resigned to the result. The focus should have been on fighting Johnson’s ‘hard Brexit’ – and delivering something better for the country, jobs, economy. It would have meant an election with more nuanced debate about what Brexit will mean, rather than the ‘in’ or ‘out’ over-simplification that seems to have pushed leavers to vote Tory’
- ’The frustration of those who are not happy with the result should be directed at the Labour party for not offering a credible alternative. We saw democracy in action last night’
Will Boris Johnson be a good prime minister?
- ’A prime minister, in fact any leader, has to have a real strength of character. BJ has that’
- ’I can’t bring myself to type what I think of Boris Johnson’
- ’If you saw his [victory] speech and heed those that say he is more Heseltine than Thatcher, then we must hope that he can move things back to the centre from the right.’
- ’Boris Johnson is all about Boris Johnson, he has no interest in anything else and will be a disaster’
- ’It does not matter who is leading the country, it is the policies that make a government’
How happy are you with Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader?
- ’Respectable policies, strong moral standing but ineffective. Labour should have been massacring Tories in the parliament for years…’
- ’If he stays Labour will remain unelectable’
- ’His overall direction of the party has been energising and enlightening, connecting the party with the youth that became disengaged with Blair. His faults around anti-semitism are undeniable but shouldn’t have cost him the election, and have been excacerbated by the press. His main failure lies with his inability and reluctance to use rhetoric to promote his approach to Brexit, something Johnson does so overtly’
- ’I am Jewish, and find the anti-semetism crisis difficult to deal with (I expect better of Labour). But I think Boris is worse for all minorities’
- ’Loved him before – now we need new face, while sticking to a vision for socialism’
- ’I believe Corbyn has let the Labour party down, and is almost entirely to blame for their terrible performance at this election’
How do you feel about Brexit?
- ’I do not see any economic advantages of exiting (the only reason the Conservatives have really given us) and wholeheartedly agree with the concept that we are better together’
- ’I am strongly anti-Brexit. However, now that a second referendum seems impossible, I believe the best thing for the UK economy is to get it over and done with. This why I think a majority is much better than the potential hung parliament we were facing’
- ’Cutting ourselves off from our closest ally, strongest trading partner and population that plays such a crucial role in so many aspects of our daily lives is complete tosh. All to take back control, you say – does Boris Johnson ever look like he is truly in control?!’
- ’More than 50 per cent of my team are not from the UK – this outcome represents a little Britain backlash and I fear they’ll head home’
- ’As an EU citizen and long-term UK resident who has yet to apply for settled status, I feel disappointed about the whole thing, and I’m not clear on what this country stands for anymore. But life has to go on and things will eventually work out – they always do’
Twitter reaction
I think I might just go back to sleep for 5 years......— Christopher Boyce (@MrBoyce) December 13, 2019
And it was all a terrible dream pic.twitter.com/ESXtTzmQ7V— Tom Holbrook (@thomholbrook) December 13, 2019
