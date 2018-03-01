Unsupported browser

Gender pay gap: How architecture practices compare

1 March, 2018 By

Under new mandatory reporting rules, businesses employing 250 or more staff must reveal their gender pay gap. Here’s architectural practices’ figures – we’ll be adding more data in once reported

 PracticeNumber of employeesPercentage
female architects

Median pay gapMean pay gap
AECOM  6,874  28%  21.9% lower  21.5% lower
Arup  –  –  16.7% lower  17.4% lower

*Based on data from the AJ100 2017

View full gender pay gap reporting data – including pay quartiles and bonuses – here

