Gender pay gap 2019: How architecture practices compare

Businesses employing 250 or more staff must reveal their gender pay gap. Here’s architectural practices’ figures for 2019 and 2018
2019
|Practice
|No of employees
|% female architects
|Median pay gap (lower)
|YOY change
|Mean pay gap (lower)
|YOY change
|Foster + Partners
|1,061*
|36%*
|9.8%
|-0.7%
|22.9%
|-0.9%
*Based on data from AJ100 2018
2018
|Practice
|No of employees
|% female architects
|Median pay gap (lower)
|Mean pay gap (lower)
|AECOM
|6874
|28%
|21.9%
|21.5%
|Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
|341
|35%**
|12.3%
|23.6%
|Allies and Morrison
|284**
|43%
|10.5%
|15.8%
|Arup
|–
|–
|16.7%
|17.4%
|Atkins
|8113**
|27%
|20%
|21%
|BDP
|772**
|27%**
|25.5%
|29.5%
|Foster + Partners
|1425
|35%
|10.5%
|23.8%
|Hawkins\Brown
|246**
|38%**
|2.6%
|9.6%
|Jacobs
|7100**
|24%**
|27.9%
|29.4%
|NPS
|953**
|15%**
|31%
|26.6%
|Pick Everard
|452**
|20%**
|24.3%
|21.1%
|PRP
|266**
|38%**
|21%
|19%
|Sheppard Robson
|342**
|31%**
|10.9%
|11%
|Stride Treglown
|327**
|26%
|28.7%
|23.4%
|TP Bennett
|299**
|24%**
|12.8%
|17.9%
|Zaha Hadid
|310
|37%**
|19.6%
|20.9%
**Based on data from AJ100 2017
View full gender pay gap reporting data – including pay quartiles and bonuses – here