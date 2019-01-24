Unsupported browser

Gender pay gap 2019: How architecture practices compare

Businesses employing 250 or more staff must reveal their gender pay gap. Here’s architectural practices’ figures for 2019 and 2018

2019

PracticeNo of employees % female architects Median pay gap (lower) YOY changeMean pay gap (lower)YOY change
Foster + Partners  1,061*  36%*  9.8%  -0.7%  22.9%  -0.9%

*Based on data from AJ100 2018 

2018

PracticeNo of employees% female architects

Median pay gap (lower)Mean pay gap (lower)
AECOM 6874 28% 21.9% 21.5%
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris 341 35%** 12.3% 23.6%
Allies and Morrison 284** 43% 10.5% 15.8%
Arup 16.7% 17.4%
Atkins 8113** 27% 20% 21%
BDP 772** 27%** 25.5% 29.5%
Foster + Partners 1425 35% 10.5% 23.8%
Hawkins\Brown 246** 38%** 2.6% 9.6%
Jacobs 7100** 24%** 27.9% 29.4%
NPS 953** 15%** 31% 26.6%
Pick Everard 452** 20%** 24.3% 21.1%
PRP 266** 38%** 21% 19%
Sheppard Robson 342** 31%** 10.9% 11%
Stride Treglown 327** 26% 28.7% 23.4%
TP Bennett 299** 24%** 12.8% 17.9%
Zaha Hadid 310 37%** 19.6% 20.9%

**Based on data from AJ100 2017

