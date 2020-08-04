Gateshead campaigners call for rethink of ‘concrete slab’ hotel by AHR

Local residents have urged AHR to redesign a 327-bedroom hotel they describe as a ‘concrete slab’ next to the River Tyne

Objectors calling themselves Believe in a Better Gateshead Quays are demanding a rethink of the proposed 64m-high building.

AHR submitted the plans earlier this year as part of a major arena and conferencing scheme for the quayside backed by developer partnership Ask:Patrizia.

While HOK is designing the 12,500-seat arena and the 6,300m² of exhibition space, AHR is behind the controversial hotel. The complex will also include extensive public realm by landscape architects Planit.

Justin Herbert, operations director at Residential Management Group – which acts as managing agents to the Baltic Quays apartment block next to the site of the proposed development – said: ‘The hotel is not in keeping with the area nor indeed the Tyne Gorge Study and is pretty much a concrete slab next to the apartment blocks.

‘Would other major European cities think this hotel is good enough for them? Why should we? We want the design of the hotel to be reviewed and redesigned.’

Director of Baltic Quays Leaseholds Peter Bauckham added: ‘We believe in improvement and development, in putting Newcastle Gateshead more firmly on the map and making it the global destination it deserves to be. We support the re-development of Gateshead Quays and we object to the design of the proposed hotel in its current state.’

Ask:Patrizia has claimed its £250 million development will create more than 1,000 jobs and add £29 million per year to the regional economy.

Ask Real Estate managing director John Hughes said earlier this year: ‘We have undertaken a programme of public consultation with local stakeholders and neighbours which has informed our plans for Gateshead Quays.

‘We are hopeful that the scheme will achieve full planning consent later this year and look forward to delivering this superb facility for the North East as soon as possible.’

Subject to planning, the complex could open in 2023.

AHR has been contacted for comment.