Garden Bridge is a 'failure for charity sector', regulator says

The loss of £53 million on London’s unbuilt Garden Bridge risks undermining public trust in charities, the Charity Commission said today (9 April)
In a report, which it said concluded its scrutiny of the saga, the Charity Commission criticised the Garden Bridge Trust’s approach to transparency and accountability but said trustees, including Joanna Lumley and former chief government construction advisor Paul Morrell, had not breached their legal duties or mismanaged the charity.
Former London mayor Boris Johnson who, alongside former chancellor George Osborne, committed £60 million of public money into the scheme and oversaw its outsourcing from Transport for London (TfL) to arms-length charity the Trust. Referring to this in a veiled swipe at Johnson, the Commission warned policy makers to ‘think very carefully’ before setting up a new charity to deliver a singular public project.
The report added: ’[Public] policy makers will be aware that they retain ultimate responsibility for application of funds and should build in appropriate accountability mechanisms, checks and balances.’
Baroness Stowell, the Chair of the Commission, said in a statement accompanying the report: ‘Londoners and taxpayers will legitimately feel angry and let down by the waste of millions of pounds of public money on a charitable project that was not delivered.
‘I understand that anger and am clear that this represents a failure for charity that risks undermining public confidence in charities generally.
‘While the charity was not mismanaged, the public would also expect, as I do, that the right lessons are learnt from this case, so that we don’t see a similar failure arising in future.’
While it contains stronger criticism than expected, the report is unlikely to satisfy politicians given both the Charity Commission and TfL have been lambasted in recent weeks over the level of scrutiny applied to the Garden Bridge scheme since its collapse in August 2017.
Last week, Lib Dem leader Vince Cable warned that the scandal was being ‘brushed under the carpet’ and reiterated calls for a Parliamentary inquiry.
The Commission’s inquiries came in for particular criticism after it cited the reassurances it had received from TfL Commissioner Mike Brown in its decision not to launch a full statutory inquiry into the Garden Bridge Trust.
Brown himself is facing serious questions about his own role in the Trust’s ruinous decision to sign a construction contract in early 2016.
Top line findings of the Charity Commission’s concluding report:
- ‘Charities that receive public funds to deliver public services or projects should demonstrate scrupulous accountability and a spirit of transparency and openness to the public. The legal minimum set out in the accounting framework should be viewed as just that: a minimum, not an aspiration.’
- ‘Funders should build appropriate terms and conditions into funding agreements to ensure the money is spent in line with the original intention and delivers the benefit and impact that is desired. They may also wish to consider building in accountability and reporting requirements for public money which are more demanding than the general responsibilities for charity trustees, in order to meet public expectations. This will increase transparency of spend and provide protection of the funds. A grant agreement or other appropriate legal arrangement should be in place prior to transferring money to a charity in order to deliver protection of public funds.’
Trustees should consider themselves accountable to the charity’s funders, stakeholders and the wider public
- ‘Trustees should consider themselves accountable to the charity’s funders, stakeholders and the wider public. Charities should not only provide them with information, but consult with them and take their views into consideration where appropriate.’
- ‘In future, when we receive applications from charities established, or being established, wholly or mainly to deliver a publicly funded project, we will engage with those seeking to establish the charity to ensure they understand the consequences and responsibilities that follow, including the need to meet the public’s expectations around the transparency and financial stewardship. This will not affect the status of such organisations as charities, which is determined in accordance with the legal test.’
- ’We would advise policy makers to think very carefully before setting up an entirely new charity to deliver a singular public project or purpose. We consider it unlikely that the public would expect risks that are inherent in a major public infrastructure project to be outsourced to such a charity.’
- ‘Where the setting up of a new charity is considered in relation to such a project or purpose, public policy makers will be aware that they retain ultimate responsibility for application of funds and should build in appropriate accountability mechanisms, checks and balances.’
