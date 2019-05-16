Garden Bridge fiasco: Boris Johnson and transport boss John Armitt ordered to hand over emails

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson and National Infrastructure Commission chair John Armitt and are among 30 politicians and transport bosses who have been ordered to hand over email correspondence relating to the canned Garden Bridge project

The London Assembly has issued a summons, which calls for all ’briefings and draft briefings, presentations, and e-mail correspondence’ relating to the Garden Bridge project to be handed over.

Transport for London (TFL) commissioner Mike Brown, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and deputy mayor Heidi Alexander will be in charge of providing the documents.

According to the AJ’s sister title NCE, the Assembly has also requested to see emails from the ex-chief executive of the Association for Consultancy and Engineering Nelson Ogunshakin and Keith Williams, who is currently chairing the government’s ’root and branch’ rail review.

Garden Bridge Working Group chair Tom Copley said: ’We expect full cooperation with our continued investigations into the failed Garden Bridge project and will use all of the powers at our disposal to get it.

‘This project was an appalling waste of public money and we intend to get to the bottom of who is responsible.’

The documents and files are to be provided no later than two weeks from the date of the summons notice.

The summons comes after TfL commissioner Mike Brown admitted that the Garden Bridge Trust was ’reckless’ in awarding its construction contract before planning permission was in place.

Bouygues was paid £21.4 million before the Thames project was scrapped in 2017. In total, the Garden Bridge Trust – which was fully responsible for the construction and management of the project – spent £53 million on the project.

The London Assembly has previously summonsed all Garden Bridge correspondence involving TfL commissioner Mike Brown, TfL head of corporate affairs Andy Brown, TfL general counsel Howard Carter, TfL solicitor Charles Ritchie and TfL director of city planning Alex Williams.

Full list of people summonsed: