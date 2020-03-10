Gagarin Studio gets go-ahead for country house on Yorkshire moorland

Gagarin Studio has won approval for a zero-carbon ‘country house clause’ home on moorland in Calderdale, close to Halifax
When it completes in early 2022 it will become the first house in West Yorkshire to have been built under the Paragraph 79 ‘exemption’ of the revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) – the clause that allows exemplary new-build homes to be constructed in open countryside under special circumstances.
According to the practice, the 1,070m² scheme ‘re-envisages the Halifax House vernacular for the 21st century’ and continues ‘a long-established tradition of building clothiers’ houses in farmland’ in the area.
Practice director Steve Gittner said: ’The new dwelling is rooted in this landscape and responds to its context. It has been informed by the stone field shelters and enclosures in this area and the notion of field rotation and shelter has been a key driver of the house from the outset.’
He said: ’Farming was and still is a constant battle against the elements and the building fabric of the farmhouses regionally still reflect this.’
The wider scheme includes wetland and habitat improvements, land stewardship, ponds and landscaping and flood mitigation measures.
Fellow practice director Gayle Appleyard added: ‘This is an area of Northern England that has experienced significant flooding problems, particularly in valley bottoms, and these interventions need to be part of wider flood alleviation strategies if we’re to address modern problems of water run-off from upland fringes, something that other landowners will be able to see and implement.’
She added: ‘[We’re] keen to showcase the regional skill and craft that will go into making this significant project.’
Work is due to be completed in 2022.
8.model 2
Project data
Location Ryburne Valley
Local authority Calderdale
Type of project House and estate
Client Private
Architect Gagarin Studio
Landscape architect Barnes Walker
Planning consultant Marilyn Brichard Planning Consultant
Structural engineer DP2 Engineers
M&E consultant Novo Integration
Main contractor Norcliffe Developments
Funding Private
Tender date Not applicable
Start on site January 2020
Completion Early 2022
Contract duration 21 months
Gross internal floor area 1,070m²
Form of contract JCT Management
Annual CO2 emissions Nil
Total cost Undisclosed
Sketches gagarin
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.