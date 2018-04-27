Unsupported browser

Future Retail Destinations competition longlist revealed

27 April, 2018 By

Carver Haggard - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

Carver Haggard - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Carver Haggard - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Carver Haggard - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • AEW - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    AEW - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Brian Connolly and Anna Prajs - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Brian Connolly and Anna Prajs - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Chapman Taylor - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Chapman Taylor - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Duggan Morris Architects - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Duggan Morris Architects - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Friend and Co - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Friend and Co - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Leslie Jones Architecture - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Leslie Jones Architecture - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Make Architects - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Make Architects - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Neubau Architecture - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Neubau Architecture - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Richard Faith Architecture Bureau - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Richard Faith Architecture Bureau - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Weston Williamson - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Weston Williamson - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Whittam Cox Architects - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

    Whittam Cox Architects - AJ/Crown Estate competition entry: Future Retail Destinations

  • Aj tce future retail index2
  • Sam Jacob

    Sam Jacob

  • Claire Haywood

    Claire Haywood

    Source:Louise Haywood Schiefer

  • Lara Marrero

    Lara Marrero

  • Keely Stocker

    Keely Stocker

  • Hannah Milne

    Hannah Milne

  • Will Hurst

    Will Hurst

Duggan Morris, Make, Weston Williamson and Friend & Co are all on the 12-strong longlist for the AJ/Crown Estate Future Retail Destinations contest 

A dozen architectural teams have been selected from almost 70 entries to take part in the competition, which seeks to reimagine out-of-town shopping destinations for 2030 and beyond.

The others chosen are AEW, Whittam Cox Architects, Chapman Taylor, Neubau Architecture, Richard Faith Architecture Bureau, Leslie Jones Architecture, CarverHaggard and a team comprising architects Brian Connolly and Anna Prajs.

The 12 teams will now present their ideas in more detail to a jury in central London on 8 May 2018.

The jury, which includes Sam Jacob of Sam Jacob Studio and director of The Crown Estate's Regional Retail portfolio Hannah Milne, will then pick six winners from the 12 to take part in a more practical stage. This will involve a site visit to one of the Crown Estate's shopping locations followed by a one-day charrette focusing on the future of that asset.

Each of the six architects or teams taking part in the charrette will receive a £1,000 honorarium for their time, and both winners and shortlisted entries will be publicised by the AJ and the Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate – which previously partnered with the AJ on the Future Office contest in 2016 – has a £2.5 billion regional retail and leisure portfolio across the UK including Rushden Lakes in Northamptonshire, Fosse in Leicester and Princesshay in Exeter.

The judges will be looking for designs based upon many of the same parameters as existing retail parks, including a prominent out-of-town location served by major roads and offering a mix of retail, leisure and food and beverage uses.

It should also consider the important role of quality public realm, the increasing impact of tech in retail, the environmental sustainability of the scheme and the experience created for shoppers.

