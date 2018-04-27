Future Retail Destinations competition longlist revealed

Duggan Morris, Make, Weston Williamson and Friend & Co are all on the 12-strong longlist for the AJ/Crown Estate Future Retail Destinations contest

A dozen architectural teams have been selected from almost 70 entries to take part in the competition, which seeks to reimagine out-of-town shopping destinations for 2030 and beyond.

The others chosen are AEW, Whittam Cox Architects, Chapman Taylor, Neubau Architecture, Richard Faith Architecture Bureau, Leslie Jones Architecture, CarverHaggard and a team comprising architects Brian Connolly and Anna Prajs.

The 12 teams will now present their ideas in more detail to a jury in central London on 8 May 2018.

The jury, which includes Sam Jacob of Sam Jacob Studio and director of The Crown Estate’s Regional Retail portfolio Hannah Milne, will then pick six winners from the 12 to take part in a more practical stage. This will involve a site visit to one of the Crown Estate’s shopping locations followed by a one-day charrette focusing on the future of that asset.

Each of the six architects or teams taking part in the charrette will receive a £1,000 honorarium for their time, and both winners and shortlisted entries will be publicised by the AJ and the Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate – which previously partnered with the AJ on the Future Office contest in 2016 – has a £2.5 billion regional retail and leisure portfolio across the UK including Rushden Lakes in Northamptonshire, Fosse in Leicester and Princesshay in Exeter.

The judges will be looking for designs based upon many of the same parameters as existing retail parks, including a prominent out-of-town location served by major roads and offering a mix of retail, leisure and food and beverage uses.

It should also consider the important role of quality public realm, the increasing impact of tech in retail, the environmental sustainability of the scheme and the experience created for shoppers.