Furlough scheme extended until end of October

The government’s job retention scheme will be extended until the end of October, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced

Hundreds of practices – including the top ten AJ100 firms – have relied upon the furlough scheme, in which the government pays 80 per cent of the salary of staff who have been stood down, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

The scheme was introduced in March and had been guaranteed until the end of June. But it will now be in place until at least the end of October, although the government will be asking companies to ’start sharing’ the cost of the programme from August.

From that point practices will be able to bring back furloughed employees on a part-time basis.

Sunak told the House of Commons: ‘As we open the economy we will need to support people back to work: we will do so in a measured way.’

He added: ‘Workers will, through the combined efforts of government and employers, continue to receive the same level of overall support as they do now at 80 per cent of their current salary.’

Currently more than 7.5 million people from almost one million companies are furloughed, including staff from many small architecture practices and the RIBA.

However, this number could reduce as employees who cannot work from home – such as those working in model shops – are now permitted to go into the office.

The chancellor’s announcement was more generous than many anticipated, with newspaper reports having suggested the furlough scheme would be tweaked so only 60 per cent of furloughed employees’ wages were paid.