Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Furlough scheme extended until end of October

12 May, 2020 By

Full screen
16436668448 38f4dfb877 o
  • Comment

The government’s job retention scheme will be extended until the end of October, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced

Hundreds of practices – including the top ten AJ100 firms – have relied upon the furlough scheme, in which the government pays 80 per cent of the salary of staff who have been stood down, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

The scheme was introduced in March and had been guaranteed until the end of June. But it will now be in place until at least the end of October, although the government will be asking companies to ’start sharing’ the cost of the programme from August.

From that point practices will be able to bring back furloughed employees on a part-time basis. 

Sunak told the House of Commons: ‘As we open the economy we will need to support people back to work: we will do so in a measured way.’

He added: ‘Workers will, through the combined efforts of government and employers, continue to receive the same level of overall support as they do now at 80 per cent of their current salary.’ 

Currently more than 7.5 million people from almost one million companies are furloughed, including staff from many small architecture practices and the RIBA

However, this number could reduce as employees who cannot work from home – such as those working in model shops – are now permitted to go into the office.

The chancellor’s announcement was more generous than many anticipated, with newspaper reports having suggested the furlough scheme would be tweaked so only 60 per cent of furloughed employees’ wages were paid. 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more