From underground car park to ‘wellbeing centre’: £100m Mayfair scheme set for OK

Plans to transform an underground car park in Mayfair to an £100 million ‘wellbeing-focused’ centre are set to get planning consent at a planning subcommittee this evening (28 April)

Cavendish Square, behind John Lewis on Oxford Street, was built in 1729 and has sat above an underground car park since 1969.

But now the public park is set to be revamped while the three subterranean, doughnut-shaped floors are retrofitted into a shopping and leisure centre.

The scheme, which is being brought forward by a joint venture between Westminster City Council and Reef Group, will also see the excavation of a fourth below-level floor.

The 26,000m² development has been designed by UrbanR, a subsidiary of Reef Group led by ex-Make partner Sam Potter.

Westminster Council has said it sees the centre as an ‘oasis’ from the bustling Oxford Street, with space for visitors and locals to enjoyed ‘well-being focused’ mixed uses and ‘enhanced public realm’.

Cavendish square london interior 1 Source: Revere Design CGI of the proposed scheme

The scheme would feature three new ‘entrance pavilions’, on Regent Street, Harley Street and Oxford Street, which also serve as lightwells, with ‘sun-burst fenestration’.

Planners at the the council have backed the scheme, saying it should be given permission subject to an index-linked payment to the authority’s affordable housing fund.

Work is set to start on the project later this year, pending approval from the Mayor of London.

Project data Location Cavendish Square, London

Local authority Westminster City Council

Type of project Mixed-use

Client Reef Group

Architect UrbanR (Part of Reef Group)

Landscape architect Landscape Collective

Planning consultant DP9

Structural engineer GDP with McGee

M&E consultant KJ Tait

Quantity surveyor Rainey & Best (Cost consultant)

Tender date TBC

Start on site date Late 2020

Completion 2022

Gross internal floor area 26,000m²

