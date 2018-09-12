Free tickets to AJ Student Prize awards at Here East

Come and find out who has won the inaugural AJ Student Prize next week at the UCL’s new space at Here East on the Olympic Park, east London
At the event on Tuesday 18 September 2018 (6pm-9pm), the AJ will be announcing the nation’s best Part 1 and Part 2 students as chosen by our expert judging panel.
The prize, run in association with founder partner Marley Eternit, received 78 entries from 44 different schools.
Earlier this month the submissions were judged by our jury which included Graeme Nicholls of Glasgow-based Graeme Nicholls Architects, Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, the RCA’s Harriet Harriss and engineer Hanif Kara of AKTII.
Join us at this special event to celebrate the success of all the students and to find out who the winners are. Click here to claim your free tickets.
The nominees and schools
Click on the school name to view student work and school information
|School
|Region
|Undergraduate nominee
|Postgraduate nominee
|De Montfort University
|East Midlands
|Abeer Al Touqi
|Esther Akanni
|University of Lincoln
|East Midlands
|Michaella Tafalla
|Adam Paterson
|University of Nottingham
|East Midlands
|Conor Vale
|–
|Nottingham Trent University
|East Midlands
|Francis Croll
|Tak Wa Yip
|University of East London
|London
|Harry Phillips
|Boon Wei Phum
|University of Greenwich
|London
|Simona Moneva
|Marilia Lezou
|Kingston University London
|London
|Yousuf Khalil
|Rigas Potiropoulos
|London School of Architecture
|London
|–
|Robin Chatwin
|London South Bank University
|London
|Billy Taylor
|Szilvia Zsoldos
|Central Saint Martins
|London
|Louis Lupien
|Billy Adams & Freddie Wiltshire
|The Bartlett School of Architecture
|London
|Grey Grierson
|Samuel G Coulton
|Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design
|London
|–
|Ross Kirker
|Royal College of Art
|London
|–
|Christopher Fischlein
|University of Westminster
|London
|Signe Pelne
|Ruth Pearn
|Newcastle University
|North East
|Jack Sweet
|Emma Kingman
|Northumbria University
|North East
|Frankie Prinsloo
|Ellen Baines
|University of Central Lancashire
|North West
|Sarah Waugh
|Alistair Norris
|University of Liverpool
|North West
|Scott Millington
|George Clarke, Oliver Bennison, Saskia Furman, Harry Lewis
|Liverpool John Moores University
|North West
|Amber Whetter
|Andrew Stout
|Manchester School of Architecture
|North West
|Benjamin Carter
|Evagelia Nella
|University of Salford
|North West
|Sean Keogh
|Queen’s University Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|–
|Mark Donnelly
|Ulster University
|Northern Ireland
|–
|Chris McAvoy
|University of Edinburgh
|Scotland
|Rishabh Shah, Callum Rowland, Chris McCallum
|Rachel Braude, Henri Lacoste, Ellie Sillett
|Mackintosh School of Architecture
|Scotland
|William McRoberts
|Taylor Steel
|Robert Gordon University
|Scotland
|Magdalena Wloczka
|Joe Leask
|University of Strathclyde
|Scotland
|Caillin Broatch
|Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou, Evangelia Giannoulaki
|Arts University Bournemouth
|South and South East
|Annalaura Fornasier
|Janis Ludzizz
|University of Brighton
|South and South East
|Kim Cheolmin
|Imran Sammee
|Canterbury School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Rachael Aylward‑Jones
|Kale Bailey
|Kent School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Lucas Carrington
|Charlotte Middleton
|Oxford Brookes University
|South and South East
|Unit A
|Samuel Hayes
|University of Portsmouth
|South and South East
|Bethany Aston
|Ruxandra Maszni
|University of Bath
|South West
|Stephen Smith
|Luke Gordon
|University of Plymouth
|South West
|George Davis
|Alitsia Lambrianidou and Zoe Latham
|University of the West of England
|South West
|Wells Sian
|Nicholas Paley
|Welsh School of Architecture
|Wales
|Samuel Us
|Hollie Jones
|Birmingham City University
|West Midlands
|Rihards Saknitis
|David Baldock
|Coventry University
|West Midlands
|Maria Moruz
|–
|Hull School of Architecture
|Yorkshire
|Kristie McAreavey
|Dominic Hornsby
|Leeds Beckett University
|Yorkshire
|Alexander Tzortzis de Paz
|Mathew Shepherd
|University of Sheffield
|Yorkshire
|Amirhossein Daryoushnezhad
|David Hodgson
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Yorkshire
|–
|Rory Canham
