Free tickets to AJ Student Prize awards at Here East

12 September, 2018 By

Aj student prize ad 2018

Come and find out who has won the inaugural AJ Student Prize next week at the UCL’s new space at Here East on the Olympic Park, east London 

At the event on Tuesday 18 September 2018 (6pm-9pm), the AJ will be announcing the nation’s best Part 1 and Part 2 students as chosen by our expert judging panel.

The prize, run in association with founder partner Marley Eternit, received 78 entries from 44 different schools.

Earlier this month the submissions were judged by our jury which included Graeme Nicholls of Glasgow-based Graeme Nicholls Architects, Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, the RCA’s Harriet Harriss and engineer Hanif Kara of AKTII.

Join us at this special event to celebrate the success of all the students and to find out who the winners are. Click here to claim your free tickets.

 The nominees and schools

Click on the school name to view student work and school information

SchoolRegionUndergraduate nominee Postgraduate nominee
De Montfort University East Midlands Abeer Al Touqi Esther Akanni
University of Lincoln East Midlands Michaella Tafalla Adam Paterson
University of Nottingham East Midlands Conor Vale  –
Nottingham Trent University East Midlands Francis Croll Tak Wa Yip
University of East London London  Harry Phillips  Boon Wei Phum 
University of Greenwich London Simona Moneva Marilia Lezou
Kingston University London London  Yousuf Khalil Rigas Potiropoulos
London School of Architecture London   – Robin Chatwin
London South Bank University London Billy Taylor Szilvia Zsoldos
Central Saint Martins London  Louis Lupien  Billy Adams & Freddie Wiltshire
The Bartlett School of Architecture London  Grey Grierson  Samuel G Coulton
Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design  London   – Ross Kirker 
Royal College of Art  London   – Christopher Fischlein 
University of Westminster  London  Signe Pelne  Ruth Pearn 
Newcastle University  North East  Jack Sweet  Emma Kingman 
Northumbria University  North East  Frankie Prinsloo  Ellen Baines 
University of Central Lancashire North West Sarah Waugh  Alistair Norris 
University of Liverpool  North West Scott Millington  George Clarke, Oliver Bennison, Saskia Furman, Harry Lewis
Liverpool John Moores University North West Amber Whetter Andrew Stout
Manchester School of Architecture North West Benjamin Carter Evagelia Nella
University of Salford North West Sean Keogh  
Queen’s University Belfast Northern Ireland Mark Donnelly 
Ulster University Northern Ireland Chris McAvoy
University of Edinburgh Scotland Rishabh Shah, Callum Rowland, Chris McCallum Rachel Braude, Henri Lacoste, Ellie Sillett
Mackintosh School of Architecture Scotland William McRoberts Taylor Steel
Robert Gordon University Scotland Magdalena Wloczka Joe Leask
University of Strathclyde Scotland Caillin Broatch Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou, Evangelia Giannoulaki
Arts University Bournemouth South and South East Annalaura Fornasier Janis Ludzizz
University of Brighton South and South East Kim Cheolmin Imran Sammee
Canterbury School of Architecture South and South East Rachael Aylward‑Jones Kale Bailey
Kent School of Architecture South and South East Lucas Carrington  Charlotte Middleton
Oxford Brookes University South and South East Unit A Samuel Hayes
University of Portsmouth South and South East Bethany Aston Ruxandra Maszni
University of Bath South West Stephen Smith Luke Gordon
University of Plymouth South West George Davis Alitsia Lambrianidou and Zoe Latham
University of the West of England South West Wells Sian Nicholas Paley
Welsh School of Architecture Wales Samuel Us Hollie Jones
Birmingham City University West Midlands Rihards Saknitis David Baldock
Coventry University West Midlands Maria Moruz
Hull School of Architecture Yorkshire Kristie McAreavey Dominic Hornsby
Leeds Beckett University Yorkshire Alexander Tzortzis de Paz Mathew Shepherd
University of Sheffield Yorkshire Amirhossein Daryoushnezhad David Hodgson
Sheffield Hallam University Yorkshire Rory Canham

Raumplan copy

Raumplan copy

Metropolis Archive: House of the Captive Genius Loci by Benjamin Carter, Manchester School of Architecture BA (Hons) Architecture

 

AJ Student Prize sponsored by 

Marley eternit logo rgb large

 

