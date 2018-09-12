Free tickets to AJ Student Prize awards at Here East

Come and find out who has won the inaugural AJ Student Prize next week at the UCL’s new space at Here East on the Olympic Park, east London

At the event on Tuesday 18 September 2018 (6pm-9pm), the AJ will be announcing the nation’s best Part 1 and Part 2 students as chosen by our expert judging panel.

The prize, run in association with founder partner Marley Eternit, received 78 entries from 44 different schools.

Earlier this month the submissions were judged by our jury which included Graeme Nicholls of Glasgow-based Graeme Nicholls Architects, Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, the RCA’s Harriet Harriss and engineer Hanif Kara of AKTII.

Join us at this special event to celebrate the success of all the students and to find out who the winners are. Click here to claim your free tickets.

The nominees and schools

Click on the school name to view student work and school information