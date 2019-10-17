Free event: Join us to celebrate 25 years of AJ Small Projects

Book your free place now at the launch of AJ Small Projects 2020 – the 25th year of the awards which celebrate big ideas on a small budget

AJ Small Projects 2020 launches on Tuesday 12 November at a networking event hosted at the offices of ING Media in Shoreditch, London from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

The annual AJ Small Projects Awards, run in association with Marley, celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under.

Since they were first launched in 1996, the intention of the awards has remained the same: to give much-deserved recognition to schemes with a more modest budget. From home extensions to workspaces, restaurants to shop fit-outs, pavilions to small houses, architects all over the country are busy working on projects that may not make the headlines but provide a real indication of the depth of design talent across the UK today.

The winner of the 2019 award was The Conservatory Room by David Leech Architects, a garden extension in Dublin, which was praised for its ’clever use of off-the-shelf elements’ and for expressing ‘complex ideas in unexpected ways’. The scheme features distinctive marble tile flooring and columns protruding to hold the cross-joisted ceiling structure.

The Sustainable Project winner was Guylee Simmonds’ Hospital Chapel in Haiti designed for British healthcare charity Hope Health Action, while the People’s Choice award – a reader poll which drew more than 600 votes – was won by Teatum + Teatum for Testone Factory in Sheffield.

This evening launch event is a great chance to network over complimentary drinks and canapés and to ask questions about how to enter the AJ Small Projects Awards.

All projects entered into the awards are featured on the AJ Buildings Library with the 20 shortlisted projects published in the AJ and on display in an exhibition.

This is a free to attend event, with places allocated on a first come, first served basis – so don’t miss out! Register for your place here.



Film by Jim Stephenson of Stephenson/Bishop