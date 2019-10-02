Free event: Hear Sheila O’Donnell talk about radical retrofits

Tickets are still available to hear Royal Gold Medal winner Sheila O’Donnell of O’Donnell + Tuomey talk about her 30 years in practice and her work on a series of significant retrofit projects

Earlier this year the Irish star won the Architect of the Year award at the Women in Architecture (WIA) Awards. Her studio, which she co-founded with John Tuomey, has been shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize five times.

O’Donnell will be giving a free lecture on 22 October at the Roca London Gallery, focusing on the practice’s prestigious £23 million scheme to extend Liverpool University’s School of Architecture, which it won this summer.

She said: ‘Throughout our 30 years in practice we have worked on the reuse and transformation of existing buildings. In this lecture, I will talk about our attitude to reuse with reference to a number of built projects, and focusing mainly on our recently won project for the School of Architecture in Liverpool.’

‘The school currently occupies two adjoining, but not very well connected, buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries. Our proposal combines the Georgian houses, the Reilly building, and new building into a legible composite entity. We want to use the available budget to radically transform the school into an integrated organism, upgrading the environmental performance of the existing structure and fabric.’

The AJ x Roca Lecture: In Conversation with Sheila O’Donnell is on Tuesday 22 October (18.30 - 21.00). Admission is free but places are limited.

To register for the event, click here.