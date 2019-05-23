Free event: AJ masterclass on fire safety

Join the AJ and James Hardie for a morning masterclass on fire safety on Friday 28 June in London

The future of fire safety: everything you need to know about the new regs includes a CPD-accredited lecture about the changes to Part B of the Building Regulations following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The lecture will be presented by Geoff Wilkinson, AJ columnist, building regs expert and fire engineer, and will be followed by an expert panel discussion on large-scale timber construction in the context of the new regs with panellists including founder and director of Waugh Thistleton Architects, Andrew Waugh.

The event, which is for practising architects only, will take place in LTS Architects’ newly refurbished Science Gallery London. The venue is housed within the Grade II-listed Boland House located opposite London Bridge Station.

Spaces are limited and you must reserve your free place – click here to find out more

The future of fire safety: everything you need to know about the new regs Friday 28 June 9am-2pm, including lunch and refreshments

Science Gallery London, Great Maze Pond, London SE1 9GU

Reserve your place today

Brought to you by