Fraser Brown Mackenna wins consent for Victorian heritage-inspired homes

Tower Hamlets Council has given Fraser Brown Mackenna Architects (FMB) the green light for 32 apartments across two blocks inspired by neighbouring Victorian architecture
The local authority granted planning consent for the 2,720m² Regency Court scheme on the site of a 1970s sheltered accommodation block on Norman Grove in east London.
Of the 32 units, six will be three-beds; 15 will be two-beds; and the remaining 11 will be one-beds. Predominantly homes for private sale, the scheme will also create a small number of shared ownership flats.
FMB said its proposals represented ‘a typical scale for the Victorian streets in the immediate neighbourhood’ and replaced a building of poor architectural quality.
A gap has been created between the scheme’s four-storey block on Rosebank Avenue and a three-storey building fronting on to both Saxon Road and Norman Grove. This ensures ‘a soft transition in height’, according to the practice, as well as creating an entrance to the development.
The building line is set back from the street, while a pattern of large windows further underpins ‘the scheme’s connection with Victorian architectural legacy’.
Arched entrances to each home introduce ‘an intimate, human-scale character that echoes this distinctive feature of the surrounding streets’ said FMB.
A central courtyard provides landscaped open space, including a playground, and a strip of front gardens on Norman Grove and Saxon Road adds further green space.
The scheme is car-free. Dedicated cycle storage is provided within the courtyard.
A future time scale is not yet known.
Project data
Scheme Regency Court, 10 Norman Grove, Bow, London, E3
Gross internal floor area 2,720m²
Client Gateway Housing Association
Location London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Type Residential
Architect Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Landscape architect ME Landscape Studio
Planning consultant Savills
Energy and services consultant Norman Bromley Partnership
Sunlight and daylight assessment eb7
Transport consultant TTP
Heritage consultant CgMs
Arboricultural and ecological consultant PJC Consultancy
Regency court ground floor plan fbmarchitects
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham29 January, 2019 10:57 am
Interesting that housing of unrecorded affordability is to replace a 'sheltered accommodation block.'
