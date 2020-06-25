Fraser Brown Mackenna unveils London council homes

Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects has released proposals for five council homes on the site of 12 garages in south London

The practice has published details of the Fenham Road scheme for public consultation ahead of submitting a planning application to Southwark Council in the coming weeks.

It said the 400m² site, on the corner of Nutcroft and Fenham Roads in Bermondsey, currently ‘detracts from the quality of the street scene’ and offers ‘an opportunity for anti-social behaviour’.

In a scheme for the local authority, Fraser Brown Mackenna proposes replacing the garages with a building that steps up from two to three storeys and provides five flats for council rent.

Three of the homes would have two bedrooms and the remaining two would be one-bedroom.

Brickwork is the main external material, with the practice choosing a range of mortar colours to provide the slight colour variation it said was found on period buildings.

‘The main entrance has a featured archway design that echoes the bay windows and entrance doorways to the adjacent period terraced houses, but done in a more contemporary way,’ said the practice in consultation documents.

‘This feature continues as a horizontal band across the building to help balance the proportions of the building. We have also added a horizontal band to the top of the building. Both of these replicate detailing of period buildings and help to reduce the visual height of the building.’

Subject to planning, construction could start on site next spring and be completed by mid-2022.

Elsewhere in Southwark, Fraser Brown Mackenna has submitted plans for a 12-storey residential block on a former garage site on the Rennie Estate. This tower, on a plot adjacent to Trevithick House currently used for temporary parking, would hold 49 homes.