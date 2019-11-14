Framework winner Page\Park submits Ayr housing plans

Page\Park Architects has submitted plans for 40 new affordable homes in Ayr harbourside after being selected for Ayrshire Housing’s £2 million architecture framework

The Glasgow practice was one of six teams chosen for a four-year framework agreement tendered by the housing association last March.

The other studios selected were ARPL Architects, Austin-Smith:Lord, Do Architecture from Glasgow, John Gilbert Architects and LMA Architects of Ayr.

In a statement, Ayrshire Housing said: ‘If approved, this scheme will complete the final part of a 25-year-old masterplan to transform an area of redundant dockland and barracks for housing and leisure. The site itself was formerly an ice station for Ayr’s fishing fleet and is beside the quay to which the PS Waverley will hopefully return with her new boiler next year.’

Page\Park’s scheme will feature a mix of one and two bedroom flats and is expected to start on site in the middle of 2020 subject to a successful funding bid to the Scottish Government.

In October, ARPL submitted plans for 34 new homes for the same client on Carrick Street, close to Ayr’s historic Gaiety Theatre. A private courtyard entrance and roof gardens will also be included in the project, which was also tendered through the new framework.

Ayrshire Housing was created 15 years ago by the merger of Carrick Housing Association and South Ayrshire Homes and today manages around 1,500 dwellings in town centres, suburban districts and villages throughout the county.

Recent developments include a 22-unit scheme in Coylton by Alastair Murdoch Partnership, eight cottages by ARP Lorimer and Associates in Ballantrae, a £2 million multi-site project in Ayr by Austin-Smith:Lord, and 23 flats and townhouses in Maybole by Wren Rutherford & Austin-Smith:Lord.

Teams chosen for the framework will participate in mini-competitions and also direct commissions. It is intended that workloads will be balanced across the framework’s design teams for its duration.