Framework winner ARPL submits Ayr housing plans

ARPL Architects has submitted plans for 34 new affordable homes in Ayr after being selected for Ayrshire Housing’s £2 million architecture framework

The local practice was one of six teams selected for a four-year framework agreement tendered by the housing association last March.

The othe studiosr selected were Page\Park, Austin-Smith:Lord, Do Architecture from Glasgow, John Gilbert Architects and LMA Architects of Bournemouth.

ARPL’s scheme will deliver 34 new homes on a prominent Carrick Street site close to Ayr’s historic Gaiety Theatre. A private courtyard entrance and roof gardens will also be included.

In a statement, Ayrshire Housing said: ‘Designed by Ayr architects ARPL, the project aims to significantly widen the choice of accommodation in the town centre. With lift access, all the one and two-bedroom flats are designed to suit the needs of older and disabled households.’

Meanwhile, a separate scheme for Ayr harbourside by Page\Park – also procured through Ayrshire Housing’s architecture framework – is expected to be submitted shortly.

Ayrshire Housing was created 15 years ago by the merger of Carrick Housing Association and South Ayrshire Homes and today manages around 1,500 dwellings in town centres, suburban districts and villages throughout the county.

Recent developments include a 22-unit scheme in Coylton by Alastair Murdoch Partnership, eight cottages by ARP Lorimer and Associates in Ballantrae, a £2 million multi-site project in Ayr by Austin-Smith:Lord, and 23 flats and townhouses in Maybole by Wren Rutherford & Austin-Smith:Lord.

Teams chosen for the framework will participate in mini-competitions and also direct commissions. It is intended that workloads will be balanced across the framework’s design teams for its duration.