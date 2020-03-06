Four weeks left to enter the British Construction Industry Awards

The nation’s best architecture and civil engineering projects have just four weeks to be put forward for the 2020 British Construction Industry Awards (BCIA) ahead of the deadline on 3 April.

Entries are sought across eight project categories that recognise delivery excellence in a range of sectors from housing and commercial property through to transport, as well as a further eight categories that celebrate initiatives in a variety of applications including community engagement, digital technology and health, safety and wellbeing.

The annual awards, which are open to schemes completed between January 2019 and June 2020, are co-organised by the AJ’s sister title the New Civil Engineer.

To see the last year’s winners including Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield’s Hoxton Press, which was named best Housing Project of the Year (pictured top), and Marks Barfield’s Cambridge Central Mosque, which scooped the 2019 Cultural and Leisure Project category, click here.

The winners will be identified following a rigorous process of judging visits and face to face judging with successful entries announced at a gala celebration evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 14 October.

Judges will also select winners for the Small Project of the Year Award, Project of the Year Award and Initiative of the Year Award from the shortlist.

Full details of the categories and criteria are available on the BCIA website.