Four weeks added to British Construction Industry Awards entry deadline

The challenges faced by the construction industry as it deals with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been recognised with a four-week extension to the entry deadline for the British Construction Industry Awards (BCIA)

’Shortlisted entries into the project categories would normally be about to start showing judges around their schemes as part of the judging process but the impact of the pandemic means that this has been suspended for 2020,’ said NCE editor Claire Smith. ’Instead the shortlisted project teams will use video conferencing to present their work to the judges in September, which has allowed us to give potential award-winners more time to enter.’

The deadline for entries to the awards, which is scheduled to take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 28 October, has now been extended to 3 July.

While shortlisted entries in the project category will be invited to present to judges, entries in the initiatives categories will be judged based on the online entry only. According to Smith, the need to present the best possible entry at the initial stage in these categories was another factor in extending the deadline.

’This year has been a challenging one for all firms in the built environment, which makes it even more critical to celebrate successes and achievements,’ said Smith. ’This year, entries into our projects category also have the chance to win the inaugural National Infrastructure Commission Design Principles Award too. While this category can not be directly entered all projects completing the required criteria will be considered by a specially selected judging panel.’

The annual awards are open to schemes completed between January 2019 and June 2020.

To see the last year’s winners including Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield’s Hoxton Press, which was named best Housing Project of the Year (pictured top and below), and Marks Barfield’s Cambridge Central Mosque, which scooped the 2019 Cultural and Leisure Project category, click here.

Access the nomination form by clicking here.

Full details of the categories and criteria are available on the BCIA website.