Fosters wins Shenzhen bank headquarters contest

Foster + Partners has won an international competition to design a new headquarters for China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen, south-east China

The London studio defeated rival bids by Mecanoo, FPF, SOM, GMP and local practice Aube to win the prestigious commission within the city’s new waterfront Super Headquarters District.

The win comes just seven months after Fosters revealed plans for a new high-rise headquarters in the city for Chinese robotics company DJI, featuring quadruple-height drone flight testing labs.

The practice was also one of five teams invited to compete for a £610 million corporate headquarters for CITIC Securities and Goldstone Zexin Investment Management in the Super Headquarters Base in August.

The latest project will deliver a new 350m-tall office tower to house the 13,000 employees of the China Merchants Bank, as well as a 180m-tall mixed-use hotel, office and retail complex.

The main 310,000m² tower will incorporate large-span, column-free floorplates supported by offset cores on either side and including a gallery and events space with a quadruple height atrium.

Fosters partner Young Wei-Yang Chiu said: ‘The tower forms part of a new complex that connects with the next phase of the Shenzhen Bay development, featuring a well-connected urban square linked with the metro, retail, cultural spaces and Shenzhen Bay’s amazing waterfront.’

Fosters head of studio Grant Brooker added: ‘We are delighted to have been chosen by China Merchants Bank to design and engineer their new headquarters in Shenzhen Bay.

‘The tower’s design represents a significant step in the evolution of the workplace, which we have evolved in close partnership with the client to create a highly flexible floorplate that can be adjusted to their fast-changing needs and provide an excellent working environment for their staff.

‘The building will be a symbol of the bank’s premier status in the industry, embodying its strong legacy while looking firmly towards the future.’