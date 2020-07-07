Unsupported browser

Fosters unveils high-rise garden-packed $2bn Beverly Hills masterplan

7 July, 2020

Foz merv griffin way

Highway - Merv Griffin Way - extending beneath the proposed development

  • Foz merv griffin way

    Highway - Merv Griffin Way - extending beneath the proposed development

  • Foz2

    Two towers as seen from the air

    Source:DBOX for Alagem Capital

  • Foz conf from third floor balc

    Conference centre, as viewed from third floor balcony of new hotel

    Source:DBOX for Alagem Capital

  Highway going under botanic gardens

    Highway going under botanic gardens

    Source:DBOX for Alagem Capital

  Beverly Hilton

    Beverly Hilton

    Source:DBOX for Alagem Capital

  • Foz beverly hilton

    Extension to Beverly Hilton hotel

    Source:Foster + Partners

  Botanic garden

    Botanic garden

    Source:DBOX for Alagem Capital

  Botanic garden as viewed from conference centre

    Botanic garden as viewed from conference centre

    Source:Foster + Partners

  • Foz aerial

    Aerial view of the site

    Source:DBOX for Alagem Capital

  • Foz masterplan

    Aerial view of masterplan

    Source:Foster + Partners

  New conference centre

    New conference centre

    Source:Foster + Partners

  Entrance to public road from sculpture garden

    Entrance to public road from sculpture garden

    Source:DBOX for Alagem Capital

  Arrival strip to hotel

    Arrival strip to hotel

    Source:Foster + Partners

  Hotel courtyard

    Hotel courtyard

    Source:Foster + Partners

  • Foz luxury hotel
  Hotel lobby

    Hotel lobby

    Source:Foster + Partners

  Dining terrace at hotel

    Dining terrace at hotel

    Source:Foster + Partners

  Luxury suite

    Luxury suite

    Source:Foster + Partners

  • Foz

    Entrance to residential tower

    Source:Foster + Partners

  New entrance hall at Beverly Hilton hotel

    New entrance hall at Beverly Hilton hotel

  Hotel suits with balcony

    Hotel suits with balcony

    Source:Foster + Partners

  • Foz 3

    External shot of proposed residential tower

    Source:Foster + Partners

  • Foz4

    Exterior shot of residential tower

    Source:Foster + Partners

  • Foz5

    Picture of residential balcony

    Source:Foster + Partners

  • Foz6

    Balcony shot

    Source:Foster + Partners

  New swimming pool at Beverly Hotel

    New swimming pool at Beverly Hotel

    Source:Foster + Partners

  Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Source:Shimahara Illustration

  Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Source:Shimahara Illustration

  Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Source:Shimahara Illustration

  Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

    Source:Shimahara Illustration

Foster + Partners has submitted its masterplan for a $2 billion scheme in Los Angeles, featuring a pair of towers and extensive gardens

The One Beverly Hills development would see a platform built over the entire 5ha site, with a highway and more than 1,200 parking spaces contained below.

Above ground, the scheme proposes a conference centre, a mall with shops and restaurants and a 10-storey hotel, as well as the residential towers, standing at 28 and 32 storeys.

The towers would provide a combined 303 homes, with another 37 units in the lower hotel building, alongside 46 guest rooms.

The masterplan also proposes improvements to the existing Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria hotels on the site, as well as more than 3ha of botanical gardens, over half of which would be publicly accessible.

Gensler has been employed to draw up detailed designs for Foster + Partners’ masterplan, while the garden design is being led by local landscape architect Mark Rios. The developer is LA-based Alagem Capital, which owns the site with the Mayfair-headquartered Cain International.

David Summerfield, head of studio, Foster + Partners, said: ‘The design of One Beverly Hills is sensitive to the history and rich traditions of California. Set within lush greenery, the organic architecture and the landscape come together to form a symbolic gateway that is very much of its place.’

The team hopes to begin construction at the end of 2021 and to complete the project by 2024.

Richard Meier & Partners, founded by the eponymous Pritzker Prize-winner, drew up plans for a ‘luxury residential and boutique hotel’ complex for the site in 2004, but the project was never built. The design boasted a white steel structure with ‘obstructed floor-to-ceiling glazing’ throughout much of the building.

Richard Meier & Partners' 2004 proposal for the same site

One beverly hills rendering 4 1024x716

Source: Shimahara Illustration

Richard Meier & Partners’ 2004 proposal for the same site

Readers' comments (2)

  • Chris Medland7 July, 2020 10:29 am

    it looks like whoever used to draft the renders for Heatherwick now works at Fosters.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  • John Shardelow7 July, 2020 10:31 am

    This has Frank Lloyd Wright stamped all over it - in a good way - from the trumpet-like internal columns and rounded corners of the Johnson Wax Factory to the soft-edged cantilevered terraces and balconies of Falling Water.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

