Fosters unveils high-rise garden-packed $2bn Beverly Hills masterplan

Foster + Partners has submitted its masterplan for a $2 billion scheme in Los Angeles, featuring a pair of towers and extensive gardens

The One Beverly Hills development would see a platform built over the entire 5ha site, with a highway and more than 1,200 parking spaces contained below.

Above ground, the scheme proposes a conference centre, a mall with shops and restaurants and a 10-storey hotel, as well as the residential towers, standing at 28 and 32 storeys.

The towers would provide a combined 303 homes, with another 37 units in the lower hotel building, alongside 46 guest rooms.

The masterplan also proposes improvements to the existing Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria hotels on the site, as well as more than 3ha of botanical gardens, over half of which would be publicly accessible.

Gensler has been employed to draw up detailed designs for Foster + Partners’ masterplan, while the garden design is being led by local landscape architect Mark Rios. The developer is LA-based Alagem Capital, which owns the site with the Mayfair-headquartered Cain International.

David Summerfield, head of studio, Foster + Partners, said: ‘The design of One Beverly Hills is sensitive to the history and rich traditions of California. Set within lush greenery, the organic architecture and the landscape come together to form a symbolic gateway that is very much of its place.’

The team hopes to begin construction at the end of 2021 and to complete the project by 2024.

Richard Meier & Partners, founded by the eponymous Pritzker Prize-winner, drew up plans for a ‘luxury residential and boutique hotel’ complex for the site in 2004, but the project was never built. The design boasted a white steel structure with ‘obstructed floor-to-ceiling glazing’ throughout much of the building.