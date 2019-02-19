Fosters takes on stalled regeneration of Edinburgh Haymarket site

Foster + Partners is drawing up a mixed-use scheme for a gap site next to Edinburgh’s Haymarket Station, replacing an earlier stalled project by Richard Murphy Architects

The fresh plans follow the sale of the 1.6ha former goods yard last year by Interserve and Tiger Developments to M&G Real Estate for £49.1 million.

The sold plot came with planning permission for 32,516m² of office space, 3,716m² of shops and leisure and a 172-room hote, a scheme masterplanned by Scottish firm Richard Murphy Architects.

However the new developer has chosen to start again, submitting a proposal of application notice to Edinburgh Council for the ’comprehensive redevelopment’ of the site comprising hotels, offices, retail, leisure, public houses, restaurants, and car parking.

According to the AJ’s sister publication, Construction News, in 2017 the £200 million project was hit by delays to the completion of work strengthening tunnels on the site.

M&G is working with QMile Group on the Haymarket project, which it also worked with on the huge Quartermile regeneration of Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.