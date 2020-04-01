Fosters slices up Battersea Power Station flats to include office block

Foster + Partners is seeking permission to split up its residential building at the £9 billion Battersea Power Station redevelopment to create a standalone office

The developers behind the overhaul of the Grade II*-listed south London landmark have submitted a Section 73 planning application to Wandsworth Council, seeking to revise the original plans for 1,300 homes.

The regeneration of Giles Gilbert Scott’s power station, which has been masterplanned by Rafael Viñoly, is midway through construction, though work is currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The planned changes include slicing off the southern section of Fosters’ distinctive undulating block along the river – which together with Frank Gehry’s buildings comprises phase 3 – and turning it into an ‘iconic office building’.

Fosters’ building sits opposite Gehry’s titanium-clad building, called The Flower, which remains unchanged in the new plans.

The catalyst for revising the scheme was the demand for offices in the scheme following the letting of space in WilkinsonEyre’s refurbished power station to tech giant Apple.

Battersea Power Station Development Company chief executive Simon Murphy said: ‘This situation has given us cause to rethink our delivery strategy and meet this new demand for offices by bringing forward a portion of floorspace previously earmarked for Phase 4.’

Viñoly’s vision for the riverside site has been divided into phases. SimpsonHaugh and dRMM’s mixed-use first phase, Circus West Village, opened in 2017 while WilkinsonEyre’s phase two refurb of the power station is due to complete in 2021.

A Battersea Power Station Development Company spokesperson said: ‘As part of the phased approach to delivering this project, we continually assess the best mix of uses for each phase to ensure we are complementing the wider local area.

‘We believe that delivering much-needed, high-quality office space earlier than planned, alongside a great selection of shops, cafés, restaurants and the 1,600 new homes already being lived in or under construction will bring further vibrancy to this exciting new neighbourhood.’