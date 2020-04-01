Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Fosters slices up Battersea Power Station flats to include office block

1 April, 2020 By

Foster battersea

Before (left) and after (right): Foster + Partners' plans for dividing its Battersea Power Station residential scheme into an office

1/7

Hide caption

  • Foster battersea

    Before (left) and after (right): Foster + Partners' plans for dividing its Battersea Power Station residential scheme into an office

  • Phase 3b bps

    How Foster + Partners' new Battersea Power Station will look

  • Original Phase 3 model for Battersea high street (by Foster + Partners and Frank Gehry)

    Original Phase 3 model for Battersea high street (by Foster + Partners and Frank Gehry)

  • Original model of southern aspect of Phase 3 Battersea Power Station development.jpg

    Original model of southern aspect of Phase 3 Battersea Power Station development.jpg

  • Frank Gehry's Prospect Place and The Flower at Battersea Power Station

    Frank Gehry's Prospect Place and The Flower at Battersea Power Station

  • Battersea Power Station in London. Image © English Heritage

    Battersea Power Station in London. Image © English Heritage

    Source:Image © English Heritage

  • Battersea aerial - Foster and Gehry

    Battersea aerial - Foster and Gehry

  • Comment

Foster + Partners is seeking permission to split up its residential building at the £9 billion Battersea Power Station redevelopment to create a standalone office

The developers behind the overhaul of the Grade II*-listed south London landmark have submitted a Section 73 planning application to Wandsworth Council, seeking to revise the original plans for 1,300 homes.

The regeneration of Giles Gilbert Scott’s power station, which has been masterplanned by Rafael Viñoly, is midway through construction, though work is currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The planned changes include slicing off the southern section of Fosters’ distinctive undulating block along the river – which together with Frank Gehry’s buildings comprises phase 3 – and turning it into an ‘iconic office building’.

Fosters’ building sits opposite Gehry’s titanium-clad building, called The Flower, which remains unchanged in the new plans.

The catalyst for revising the scheme was the demand for offices in the scheme following the letting of space in WilkinsonEyre’s refurbished power station to tech giant Apple.

Battersea Power Station Development Company chief executive Simon Murphy said: ‘This situation has given us cause to rethink our delivery strategy and meet this new demand for offices by bringing forward a portion of floorspace previously earmarked for Phase 4.’

Viñoly’s vision for the riverside site has been divided into phases. SimpsonHaugh and dRMM’s mixed-use first phase, Circus West Village, opened in 2017 while WilkinsonEyre’s phase two refurb of the power station is due to complete in 2021.

A Battersea Power Station Development Company spokesperson said: ‘As part of the phased approach to delivering this project, we continually assess the best mix of uses for each phase to ensure we are complementing the wider local area.

‘We believe that delivering much-needed, high-quality office space earlier than planned, alongside a great selection of shops, cafés, restaurants and the 1,600 new homes already being lived in or under construction will bring further vibrancy to this exciting new neighbourhood.’

Battersea aerial - Foster and Gehry

Battersea aerial - Foster and Gehry

Battersea aerial - Foster and Gehry

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more