Fosters, Grimshaw and Heatherwick join AJ RetroFirst campaign

Foster + Partners, Grimshaw and Heatherwick Studios are among the latest names to throw their weight behind the AJ RetroFirst campaign

The firms join a growing number of architects and organisations who are backing the AJ’s call for the government to promote and incentivise the reuse of existing buildings as a key means of tackling the climate emergency.

RetroFirst, which was launched at the AJ’s annual Retrofit Awards in September and continues to be developed, calls for government action in three key areas: tax, procurement and policy.

Explaining why Foster + Partners was supporting the campaign, the practice’s head of design Spencer de Grey, said: ‘The AJ RetroFirst campaign addresses a critical issue: focusing on the reuse and refurbishment of existing buildings as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It is a topic that needs to be tackled at all levels, from policy to application.’

We offer our wholehearted support to the campaign

He added: ‘The World Green Building Council’s recent report Bringing Embodied Carbon Upfront calls for all new buildings to have 40 per cent less embodied carbon by 2030. The very act of refurbishing an existing building broadly achieves that target. We offer our wholehearted support to the campaign and look forward to learning about its results.’

The campaign has already been endorsed by a number of RIBA Stirling Prize-winning architectural practices and the AJ is encouraging firms of all sizes from across the UK to do the same.

In addition, as part of a new series looking at the challenges and opportunities of retrofit projects, we would also like to hear from architects who have managed to convince their clients to refurbish and reuse rather than demolish.

