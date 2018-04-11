Fosters and Haworth Tompkins support race diversity survey

Foster + Partners and Stirling Prize-winners Haworth Tompkins are among a number of top practices ’wholeheartedly’ backing the campaign to tackle race diversity in architecture
The AJ, in partnership with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust (SLCT), is gathering evidence on diversity in the industry with a landmark survey launched last month.
The survey is open to everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, and asks questions about experiences in the industry.
In an open letter, firms on the Stephen Lawrence Architecture Advisory Board (SLAAB) have called for practices and individuals to take part in the survey to ’shine a spotlight’ on issues surrounding quality, inclusion and diversity.
’We are delighted that this initiative will shine a spotlight on what needs to be done to understand and tackle issue around equality, inclusion and diversity in UK architecture as well as encouraging talented young people of all backgrounds to join our profession,’ the letter read.
It added: ‘Within our role as advisory board to the Trust, we back this campaign wholeheartedly and encourage all to participate, regardless of race or ethnicity.’
The letter was signed by the entire board, established by the trust in 2016, which consists of Make, Haworth Tompkins, Gensler, HTA, HKS, Squire + Partners, Hassell, Karakusevic Carson Architects, Adam Khan Architects, Avanti Architects, Scott Brownrigg, Foster + Partners, JTP, Stiff + Trevillion and Simone De Gale Architects.
Doreen Lawrence (pictured, left), mother of Stephen – an aspiring architect – and founder and life president of the SLCT, said previously: ‘For many young people, becoming an architect seems like an impossible dream. Not because they lack ability or aspiration, but because they may not have access to the same opportunities as some.
’This survey is a positive and much-needed step forward in creating more awareness within the industry so we can push towards achieving a more diverse profession.’
Marco Goldschmied (pictured, right), who set up the Stephen Lawrence Prize in 1998 in memory of Stephen, said: ‘Through the Trust’s work with our profession, we have seen a genuine desire for change in architecture and the built environment – which, via this survey, we’re taking as an opportunity to help support and influence others to create a fairer society. This survey … will allow us to highlight challenges and support organisations, institutions and individuals to foster diversity and inclusivity in the industry.’
It has been 20 years since the Trust was founded, and 25 years since Stephen’s murder. The survey findings will help to inform articles in the AJ – and industry action points throughout 2018.
