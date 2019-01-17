Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fosters and Calatrava reveal rival Chicago airport designs

17 January, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Shortlisted: Foster Epstein Moreno JV Joint Venture Partners

Shortlisted: Foster Epstein Moreno JV Joint Venture Partners

1/5

Hide caption

  • Shortlisted: Foster Epstein Moreno JV Joint Venture Partners

    Shortlisted: Foster Epstein Moreno JV Joint Venture Partners

  • Shortlisted: SOM

    Shortlisted: SOM

  • Shortlisted: Santiago Calatrava

    Shortlisted: Santiago Calatrava

  • Shortlisted: Studio ORD

    Shortlisted: Studio ORD

  • Shortlisted: Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners

    Shortlisted: Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners

  • Comment

Competing proposals by Foster + Partners and four others for an $8.5 billion expansion of O’Hare International Airport in Chicago have been revealed

Leading a consortium known as Foster Epstein Moreno JV Joint Venture Partners, the practice is up against Santiago Calatrava; SOM; Studio ORD; and Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners.

Design concepts by the five shortlisted teams have now been published online.

The winning team will deliver a landmark new ‘global terminal’ and concourse to replace O’Hare’s existing Terminal 2 building, which will be demolished.

The second-placed team, meanwhile, will be commissioned to deliver two nearby satellite concourses connected to the main building by underground tunnel.

Teams that failed to make the shortlist include Grimshaw with Gensler, HOK and BIG.

O’Hare, on the north-west side of Chicago, was created in the post-war years as a pioneering modern airport facility featuring concourses, highway access, underground refuelling systems, and seven runways.

The enormous 3,087ha airport was the busiest in the world from 1963 to 1998, and today is the sixth busiest with around 80 million passengers a year. Both terminals 2 and 3 have yet to be upgraded from their original design.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs