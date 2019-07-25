Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Foster + Partners wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

25 July, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

1/5

Hide caption

  • Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

    Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

  • Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

    Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

  • Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

    Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

  • Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

    Foster wins Bilbao Fine Arts Museum contest

  • Shutterstock bilbao fine arts, basque country, spain on 21st june 2019

    Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in northern Spain. Existing building.

    Source:Shutterstock

  • Comment

Foster + Partners has won an international competition to design a €22 million extension to the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in northern Spain

The top AJ100 practice – working with local architect LM Uriarte Arkitektura SLP – was unanimously chosen by the jury. It beat five other shortlisted bids from Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos, Rafael Moneo, BIG, Snøhetta and SANAA, themselves selected from more than 50 entries.

The judges said the winning proposal ‘carefully respects the existing, recovering the historical values of the museum and projecting it towards the future with a new grand gallery that rises over the constructions of 1945, 1970 and 2001 to write a new chapter in the life of the institution.’

Foster + Partners founder and executive chairman Norman Foster said: ‘We are delighted to have this opportunity to create a major new extension and remodel the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum. Our design will restore the existing mid-20th century building and setting to its original glory, create a new publicly accessible atrium space and add major new galleries for contemporary art in a floating pavilion.’

The project will restore the museum’s original 1945 entrance and internal ground floor sequence of spaces while also creating a new 2,000m² galleries structure resting ‘respectfully’ above the existing complex.

Shutterstock bilbao fine arts, basque country, spain on 21st june 2019

Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in northern Spain

Source: Shutterstock

Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in northern Spain. Existing building.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs