Foster + Partners’ Tulip tourist tower approved

Following officers’ recommendations, councillors voted 18 votes to seven in favour of the 305m-tall tourist attraction at 20 Bury Street in London’s Square Mile earlier today (2 April).

The proposals had been heavily opposed by Historic England and Historic Royal Palaces. Both had objected to its impact on the views of the Tower of London, as well as the Greater London Authority which said it had ’significant concerns’ about its design.

In the days running up to the meeting, Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson described the building as ‘a lift shaft with a bulge on top’, while Historic Royal Palaces chief executive John Barnes had previously said approval ‘would be a fundamental and irreversible mistake’.

But though the planning officers admitted the design would detract from the setting and the significance of the Tower of London’s World Heritage Site, they argued that ‘due to its height and form’ the scheme would cause ‘less than substantial harm’ and was therefore acceptable.

The 152-page report submitted to the City’s planning and transport committee last month read: ‘Virtually no major development proposal is in complete compliance with all policies and, in arriving at a decision, it is necessary to assess all the policies and proposals in the plan and to come to a view as to whether in the light of the whole plan the proposal does or does not accord with it.’

It concluded: ‘This case is very finely balanced. The development is significant in terms of its local and wider impacts and in particular its less than substantial harm to the World Heritage Site.

‘Taking all material matters into consideration [and] … giving very considerable importance and weight to the desirability of preserving the setting of the Tower of London as a heritage asset of the highest significance, the public benefits of the proposal nevertheless outweigh the priority given to the development plan and other material considerations against the proposals.’

It was a stance repeated by chief planning officer Annie Hampson who spelt out that the proposal ‘would boost the City’s desire to widen its economy and deliver a 24/7 city’.

During the meeting Foster + Partners’ senior executive partner Grant Brooker read a note out from Norman Foster, who didn’t attend. Foster said: ’Like the Gherkin nearly 20 years ago, [this scheme] is inevitably controversial. Like the Gherkin it has the possibility of being a symbol beyond its host city.’

The tower is set to become the tallest building in the City, edging above Eric Parry’s proposed 1 Undershaft. It will feature glazed observation levels supported by a huge concrete shaft to create ‘a new state-of-the-art cultural and educational resource for Londoners and tourists’.

It understood most visitors to the attraction, which is backed by banker giants the J Safra Group and owner of the neighbouring 30 St Mary Axe tower, would be charged for entry.

Due to its height, the proposals will automatically be referred to London mayor Sadiq Khan. Khan had previously expressed concern that the tower could breach the London plan so it is unlikely he will simply rubberstamp the City’s decision.

Once the plans land on Khan’s desk - which could take weeks - he will have 14 days to decide whether to direct the City to overturn the decision or ‘call in’ the application which would lead to a full public hearing at City Hall.

The project could begin on site as early as 2020 with completion scheduled for 2025.

