Foster + Partners to design £500m Mayfair hotel for fashion giant Louis Vuitton

Foster + Partners is drawing up plans for a luxury hotel in London’s exclusive Mayfair district. The project, which will include public-realm improvements, could reportedly cost half a billion pounds

Fosters has been appointed by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) to design a Cheval Blanc outlet close to several of the fashion giant’s high-end stores.

It is understood the scheme would comprise bedrooms, restaurants, a café and an underground spa on plots owned by property investor O and H Group fronting on to Grafton Street, New Bond Street and Bruton Lane.

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy owns 70 brands across several sectors, including fashion houses Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy as well as alcohol brands Dom Perignon, Hennessy and Moet & Chandon.

The group’s Cheval Blanc hotel chain is described as a ‘collection of one-of-a-kind maisons in exclusive destinations, uncompromising in privacy and experience’.

Its website adds: ‘Cheval Blanc chooses destinations for their timeless significance, cultural importance and security.’

It is understood that some demolition will be required of existing buildings, and that work could begin early next year, subject to planning permission.

Meanwhile, in another architecture-fashion tie-up, clothes designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest Louis Vuitton collection was shown off at Paris Fashion Week in front of a backdrop featuring a recreation of Richard Rogers’ Pompidou Centre.