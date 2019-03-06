Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Foster + Partners to design £500m Mayfair hotel for fashion giant Louis Vuitton

6 March, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

Full screen
Louis vuitton courtesy tooykrub–index
  • Comment

Foster + Partners is drawing up plans for a luxury hotel in London’s exclusive Mayfair district. The project, which will include public-realm improvements, could reportedly cost half a billion pounds

Fosters has been appointed by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) to design a Cheval Blanc outlet close to several of the fashion giant’s high-end stores.

It is understood the scheme would comprise bedrooms, restaurants, a café and an underground spa on plots owned by property investor O and H Group fronting on to Grafton Street, New Bond Street and Bruton Lane.

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy owns 70 brands across several sectors, including fashion houses Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy as well as alcohol brands Dom Perignon, Hennessy and Moet & Chandon.

The group’s Cheval Blanc hotel chain is described as a ‘collection of one-of-a-kind maisons in exclusive destinations, uncompromising in privacy and experience’.

Its website adds: ‘Cheval Blanc chooses destinations for their timeless significance, cultural importance and security.’

It is understood that some demolition will be required of existing buildings, and that work could begin early next year, subject to planning permission.

Meanwhile, in another architecture-fashion tie-up, clothes designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest Louis Vuitton collection was shown off at Paris Fashion Week in front of a backdrop featuring a recreation of Richard Rogers’ Pompidou Centre

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs