Foster + Partners submits £3bn Docklands masterplan

Foster + Partners has submitted its masterplan for a £3 billion mixed-use scheme in east London’s Docklands

Plans have been lodged with Newham Council for the 16ha site along the River Thames in Silvertown, close to City Airport.

Thameside West, built on a former Carlsberg brewery, will comprise 5,000 mixed-tenure homes, 18,581m² of workspace and 6,900m² of shops, restaurants, and bars.

The project, backed by GLA Land and Property and developer Keystone, also includes a new primary school and Docklands Light Railway station.

The first phase, drawn up by John McAslan + Partners includes 460 mixed-tenure homes and 3,251m² of workspace.

The site includes a building known today as the Silver Building, constructed in 1964 by architect Munce & Kennedy for the Carlsberg-Tetley Brewing company.

In 2005, MaccreanorLavington drew up a development framework plan for the riverside plot for the now defunct London Development Agency.

After lying derelict for decades, the main brewery building was partially refurbished in 2017 as an events hub and affordable workspaces.

Keystone is a private real-estate investor and developer established two years ago. It is headed by Max James, former chief executive of Quintain.

James said: ‘As one of the last major riverfront locations in London, the site offers a valuable opportunity to create a new community on the Thames with a genuinely sustainable mix of homes and workplaces aimed at a wide range of people living and working in this exciting part of London.’