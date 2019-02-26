Unsupported browser

Foster + Partners reveals Taipei office complex plans

26 February, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

Foster + Partners has unveiled its plans for a new headquarters in Taipei for Taiwanese mega-conglomerate Goldsun Group

The AJ100 big-hitter published images of the complex after receiving urban design planning approval.

An existing factory will be replaced with a series of office, housing and shopping spaces arranged around a central courtyard to be used as an outdoor event space.

The courtyard will also create a diagonal route through the site, connecting a new park to the north-east with a green area to the south-west.

Sky gardens will be located on various levels throughout the complex, offering a variety of social spaces for the public and employees as well as creating naturally lit and ventilated internal spaces.

With rooftop PV panels and other sustainable measures, the project is aiming for a LEED Gold rating.

The practice said the office block was located along a main commercial road while social spaces took advantage of the views of mountains to the south.

Quadruple-height event spaces feature meeting spaces, auditoria and entertainment areas set against the backdrop of the Taipei skyline.

Foster + Partners HQ for Goldsun Group

Foster + Partners HQ for Goldsun Group

Source: Foster + Partners

View over the Ballroom sky garden looking down to the courtyard

Foster + Partners head of studio Grant Brooker said: ‘It has been a wonderful challenge working with our client to transform this existing industrial site into a unique contemporary urban complex, combining workplace, retail and living spaces around a series of tree-filled courtyards. We hope that it will be a vibrant new social focus that will bring life to the area and form the centrepiece of its regeneration.’

Foster + Partners partner Young Wei-Yang Chiu added: ‘We have enjoyed working extensively with the government and local experts to create a self-sustainable mixed-use community within our site. The support we have received from the local authorities and communities has been tremendous and we look forward to bringing the collaborative vision to fruition.’

Goldsun Group operates a range of construction, development, airline and security businesses, among others.

