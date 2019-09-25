Foster + Partners reveals designs for circular winery in France

Foster + Partners has revealed its designs for a circular winery with a 40m-diameter timber roof in the hills of Bordeaux, France

The new building will be located at the end of a tree-lined avenue in Saint-Émilion and features a wine bar with 360-degree views of the vineyards.

The facility will be home to Le Dôme, a young label produced at the 60ha Château Teyssier estate.

The winery has internal and external ramps, allowing visitors to explore the different stages of the wine production process.

Both ramps lead to a gallery on the upper level, which has tasting tables, an ‘elegant’ wine bar and entertainment spaces. A circular atrium allows people to look down on to the wine production and storage spaces below.

The building’s 40m timber roof is constructed of mutually supporting sloping beams that span over the large column-free space.

This structure naturally creates a 6m-wide oculus at its centre, which allows daylight to flood the gallery spaces.

The roof is clad with local terracotta tiles, while the base of the building – made with rammed earth and concrete – is partially buried into the ground to reduce its visual impact on the terrain.

Norman Foster said the Saint-Émilion views and landscape were the ‘primary protagonists’ of the design.

‘The process of winemaking is taken to the heart of the building, and the upper level provides a flexible area for people to gather and taste the wonderful wine of the terroir,’ he said.

‘The direct visual connection between the inside and outside, wine tasting and production, creates a unique and unified space for Le Dôme.’

Château Teyssier’s owner Jonathan Maltus said: ‘This is an exciting new chapter for the Château. We have some ambitious projects to complete in the next few years and we could not be more delighted to have Foster + Partners leading the design process for the winery at Le Dôme.’

It is not the only winery the practice has designed in Bordeaux. In 2015, it completed a new building for the Château Margaux wine estate.