Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Foster + Partners’ head of design to curate Royal Academy summer exhibition

2 January, 2019 By

Summer 28

Source: Royal Academy of Arts / David Parry

1/16

Hide caption

  • Summer 28

    Source: Royal Academy of Arts / David Parry

  • Img 3523

    15 Clerkenwell Close by Amin Taha Architects - exhibited at the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3532

    ‘Alternative Perspectives on the Albert Memorial’ by DSDHA - exhibited at the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3529

    Painting by Will Alsop - exhibited at the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3527

    Model by Will Alsop

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3528

    Final year model by Thomas Bush, The Bartlett School of Architecture - Exhibited at the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3514

    Barretts Grove by Amin Taha - Exhibited at the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3522

    ‘Where are my Glasses’ by Ron Arad

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3517

    Niall McLaughlin Architects’ scheme for Auckland Castle - Exhibited at the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3515

    Mikhail Riches’ Park Hill Phase 2 scheme - exhibited at the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecrture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3511

    Exhibits from the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3512

    Exhibits from the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecrture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Img 3513

    Exhibits from the 2018 Royal Academy summer show - architecture room

    Source: Jon Astbury

  • Alma nac at royal academy summer show 2018

    alma-nac's House of Colour competition-winning entry, organised by the AJ and James Hardie

  • Spencer de grey

    Spencer de Grey - Royal Academician

  • Model by Spencer de Grey of Einstein Museum in Jerusalem

    Model by Spencer de Grey of Einstein Museum in Jerusalem - RA show in 2013

    Source:Roel Paredeans

  • Comment

Spencer de Grey, the head of design at Foster + Partners, is to curate the architecture room at this year’s Royal Academy summer exhibition – and is calling for projects with a strong sustainable agenda 

The 74-year-old architect and Royal Academician said this year’s architecture room would be a celebration of our ‘awareness of a more sustainable world’.

And he called for submissions that clearly show how ‘good design and a strong sustainable agenda can be mutually compatible, illustrating approaches necessary to help protect the environment’.

Last year’s architectural showcase of prints, drawings and models was curated by CZWG’s Piers Gough and ran in tandem with The Great Spectacle, an exhibition looking back at 250 years of the Summer Exhibition.

Gough’s 2018 show boasted a ‘huge array of models’ and de Grey has also asked for physical models, though he adds ’two-dimensional work or wall-mounted low reliefs can be equally effective’.

The architect adds: ‘Please note that since none of the exhibits have captions other than an identifying number, any work submitted should incorporate a few, carefully chosen words to explain their sustainable agenda – not an essay.

‘The sustainable approach should be simple to understand for visitors to the summer exhibition.’

De Grey was elected as a Royal Academician in 2008, and received a commendation from the summer exhibition jury in 2013 for his ‘his joyful development models of Foster’s proposed Einstein Museum in Jerusalem’.

Model by Spencer de Grey of Einstein Museum in Jerusalem

Model by Spencer de Grey of Einstein Museum in Jerusalem - - RA show in 2013

Source: Roel Paredeans

Model by Spencer de Grey of Einstein Museum in Jerusalem - RA show in 2013

Previous curators of the architecture room have included Farshid Moussavi, Eva Jiřičná and Eric Parry. 

Last year the Royal Academy was given a £56 million overhaul by David Chipperfield.

Entry to the summer exhibition 2019 opens tomorrow (3 January 2019) and costs £35 per work, click here for more information.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.