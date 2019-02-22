Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Foster expands Tulip's 'classroom in the sky' following GLA complaint

22 February, 2019 By

Dbox foster + partners the tulip aerial

1/5

Hide caption

  • Dbox foster + partners the tulip aerial
  • Dbox foster + partners the tulip education kids
  • Dbox foster + partners the tulip gondola
  • Tulip original l3 plans 630693
  • Tulip revised l3 plans 918779
  • 1 Comment

Foster + Partners has made changes to its Tulip proposals after the Greater London Authority (GLA) raised concerns over the quality of the proposed ‘classroom in the sky’, the skyscraper’s only free public space 

The GLA submitted a strongly worded objection to the 305m tower in London’s Square Mile, raising ‘significant concerns’ over its impact on the city’s skyline and its provision of free-to-enter public viewing areas.

The free space for use by London schools was ‘limited’, the authority said, also pointing out that the tower’s other functions would constrain the views of the so-called ’classroom in the sky’.

In response, the Tulip’s backers have submitted redrawn plans of the third level, increasing the proposed area for educational floorspace for schoolchildren by 65 per cent from 190m² to 314m² to provide 360-degree views.

A letter to the City of London planning authorities reads: ’This allows for two additional classrooms, providing a total of three classrooms for free use by London state schools during designated periods and providing a significant educational and social value benefit as part of the wider package of public benefits provided by the scheme.’

The document states that the amendments to the classroom sizes mean that, at 8.34 per cent, the Tulip’s ‘free and accessible’ floorspace would be larger than SOM’s 100 Leadenhall Street (1.19 per cent) and Eric Parry’s 1 Undershaft (1.97 per cent).

The changes are unlikely to satisfy the GLA’s other concerns over the Tulip, such as its height, which it said  ’appeared unjustified’, and potentially could breach the London Plan.

The Tulip is facing considerable opposition from other key players, including Historic England and Historic Palaces, both of which object to its impact on the views of the Tower of London.

Opponents of the proposal, which is backed by billionaire banker Joseph Safra, owner of the Gherkin, also include London City Airport, which has concerns over its potential impact on navigational radar systems.

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs