Foster and Chipperfield back 'people’s vote' on Brexit

Norman Foster and David Chipperfield have signed a letter from business leaders calling for a second referendum over whether the UK should leave the EU.

The top architects were among more than 170 captains of industry putting their names to an open letter to The Times backing a so-called people’s vote over Brexit.

Published yesterday (Thursday 17 January), the letter comes in the wake of a crushing Commons defeat for prime minister Theresa May’s proposed deal with Brussels.

With just over two months until the UK is due to leave, the business leaders said the priority now had to be avoiding ‘crashing out of the EU with no deal at all’.

Their letter added: ‘The only viable way to do this is by asking the people whether they still want to leave the EU.

‘With the clock now ticking rapidly before we are due to quit, politicians must not waste any more time on fantasies. We urge the leadership of both the main parties to support a people’s vote.’

The RIBA this week called for an extension of the Article 50 exit procedure in the wake of May’s Commons defeat.