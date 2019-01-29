Former U+I creative chief Martyn Evans lands Croydon role

Croydon Council’s development company Brick by Brick has appointed former U+I creative director Martyn Evans as its non-executive chair

Evans, who has worked in the property sector for more than 20 years, replaces Jayne McGivern at the helm of the local authority’s arms-length housing delivery outfit.

Set up in 2016 to boost house-building in the south London borough, Brick by Brick is about to launch its first completed schemes to the market.

The company has more than 1,200 homes in development and a pipeline of sites that could see it deliver 500 residences per year from 2022.

Evans said: ‘Delivering high-quality, affordable homes is one of the most acute challenges we face, particularly in a period of great economic and political uncertainty.

‘Brick by Brick has pioneered the delivery of such housing, rapidly building an industry-leading reputation for design quality, innovative thinking and practical delivery. I am excited to chair its board at a time of significant expansion for the company and as it continues to build its delivery pipeline with admirable speed.’

Evans spent almost 17 years in a string of roles at mixed-use developer Cathedral Group – culminating as board-level creative director – followed by six months at its successor company U+I.

For the past two years he has been estates development director at the Dartington Hall Trust in Totnes, Devon, running a programme of regeneration on a medieval estate that was re-invented in 1925 as an experimental rural community.

Evans is also deputy chair of the London Festival of Architecture and co-founder, alongside former RIBA president Jane Duncan, of the Young Architects and Developers Alliance.

Brick by Brick chief executive Colm Lacey said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Martyn to the board at an incredibly exciting time for the company.

‘Brick by Brick has established itself as a market leader in developing small sites responsibly, with a focus on beautifully designed and affordable housing. Martyn brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the board, which will help us continue to grow and innovate, and deliver real benefits to Croydon residents.’

Show Fullscreen Mary Duggan Architects’ plans for the 157-home, £25 million Lion Green Road scheme in Coulsdon commissioned by Brick by Brick. Mary Duggan Architects’ plans for the 157-home, £25 million Lion Green Road scheme in Coulsdon commissioned by Brick by Brick





Brick by Brick, whose ‘ground-breaking’ Croydon Smaller Sites Programme triumphed in the masterplan category at the 2018 AJ Architecture Awards, expects to complete 2,000 homes by 2022.

McGivern stepped down as chair of the business to become executive vice president for development and construction at the Madison Square Garden Company.

Separately Croydon Council announced in December that it was seeking innovative proposals to transform the large prominent public square next to its £30 million Fairfield Halls regeneration project into ‘one of the most exciting public spaces in London’.