Former AR and AJ editor Peter Davey dies aged 78

Employees of the AJ100 practices have voted overwhelmingly to recognise an architect who has helped pioneer the position of women in architecture – and whose spirit of optimism shines through her work, says Ruth Slavid. Portraits by Ben Blossom
The AJ homes issue features studies of two Bristol schemes on former garage sites by Emmett Russell Architects; New Mildmay in east London by Feilden Clegg Bradley and Matthew Lloyd Architects; and Weston Street mansion block in Bermondsey by AHMM. We also look at the growing popularity of co-housing schemes, while Owen Hatherley despairs at the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station ...