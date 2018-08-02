Forensic Architecture’s Eyal Weizman: ‘This is what it takes to confront fake news’

Watch extracts of Eyal Weizman’s speech at an AJ100 breakfast in July 2018, discussing how architectural techniques help his Turner Prize-nominated research agency challenge injustice and speak truth to power around the world
