Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Forensic Architecture’s Eyal Weizman: ‘This is what it takes to confront fake news’

2 August, 2018

Watch extracts of Eyal Weizman’s speech at an AJ100 breakfast in July 2018, discussing how architectural techniques help his Turner Prize-nominated research agency challenge injustice and speak truth to power around the world  

Film by Cinematic Pictures

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs