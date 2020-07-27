Flanagan Lawrence’s Old Street tower approved after resizing

Hackney councillors have approved a £40 million Flanagan Lawrence-designed hotel and office tower close to the capital’s Silicon Roundabout

The east London borough’s planning sub-committee this month granted consent for the west London practice’s 23-storey scheme just north of Old Street Tube station .

Backed by developer Summix, the tower at 39-47 East Road will contain seven floors of office space below a 210-room hotel.

Flanagan Lawrence amended the design of its scheme twice in response to feedback from Hackney’s design review panel, and later chopped 15m off the height of the building following talks with planning officers.

The new tower represents ‘the northern limit’ of the City Road cluster of skyscrapers, according to a planning report to councillors.

‘The dramatic relationship of the proposed tall building and the much lower former warehouse buildings to the north therefore defines the edge of the cluster,’ planning officers added.

The 11,100m² scheme will see the demolition of a five-storey 1980s office block known as Dial-a-Cab House. Officers said this had been in lawful use continuously for just six months in the past three years.

39 east road north crop View from north

The practice said the existing building on the site was of poor quality. ‘The scale of development possible on the site means the existing structure has to come down,’ it added in a statement. ‘Had we simply added a floor and refurbished, the full potential of the site wouldn’t have been realised.’

Flanagan Lawrence said: ‘The redevelopment of this site to the north of Old Street roundabout presents a unique opportunity to design a building which mediates between the towers of City Road and the lower-rise townscape of Hackney.’

The new tower was ‘articulated with elegant proportions and refined detail’ added the practice. It said the material palette of brickwork was ‘comfortably synonymous with Hackney’s heritage’.

Summix development manager Barry Rankin said: ‘We are extremely pleased to be bringing forward a sustainable mixed-use development in an accessible location that focuses on local employment opportunities, tourism and collaborative working associated with the renowned tech community in Hackney.’

Work is expected to begin on site later this year.

Aerial showing site of Flanagan Lawrence’s East Road hotel scheme near Old Street station Aerial showing site of Flanagan Lawrence’s East Road hotel scheme near Old Street station