Flanagan Lawrence wins University of Salford Maxwell Hall contest

The London-based practice was selected from an undisclosed shortlist of six UK teams to win the commission, which is part of an £800 million regeneration masterplan for the university and surrounding area.

The project will transform the historic venue, which has hosted performances by Blondie, The Smiths, Pulp and The Charlatans, into a landmark new music, conference and performance centre at the heart of the university next to the Salford Museum and Art Gallery.

Flanagan Lawrence director Jason Flanagan said: ‘Maxwell Hall has a great history as a music venue and we are excited to be a part of the University of Salford’s vision for its future redevelopment.’

University of Salford chief operating officer Huw Williams said: ‘We are committed to bringing Maxwell Hall back to life to create a vibrant space for the benefit of the whole community as well as our students.

‘As the centrepiece of our campus and with its proximity to the A6, the Salford Crescent Masterplan has identified the need to retain and redevelop Maxwell Hall as a cultural and performance venue for both students and the general public, as well as creating new spaces for conferences, events, short courses and executive education.

‘Maxwell Hall has a long and distinguished history of attracting a broad range of acts and talent from across the UK and we want to build on that. We are also aiming to attract significant and profitable conference and event business.’

The project is part of the 100ha Salford Crescent Masterplan, which is backed by the University of Salford and Salford City Council and will deliver new housing, flexible workspaces, healthcare facilities, and a transport interchange.

The appointment comes three years after Flanagan Lawrence beat Zaha Hadid Architects, Nicoll Russell Studios, Richard Murphy Architects and Page\Park to win the contest for a new music centre at the University of St Andrews.

Construction of a new multi-use venue in Sunderland, designed by Flanagan Lawrence, which will become the centrepiece of the city’s emerging cultural quarter started in November.