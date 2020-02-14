Fix shoddy buildings before new regulator forces you to, Hackitt warns industry

Judith Hackitt has warned builders, architects and suppliers to improve shoddy buildings they have already worked on before the new building regulator forces them to

Hackitt is overseeing the creation of the regulator under the umbrella of the Health and Safety Executive after the government accepted all of the 53 recommendations she made in her review of the building and fire safety regulations.

Yesterday (13 February) she told a conference organised by specification-tech company NBS in Birmingham that members of a project team had a responsibility to put right any defects in the quality of existing buildings they had worked on.

‘This won’t just be a change of standards for new buildings from the day the regulations come into force,’ Hackitt said. ‘These regulations will apply for the existing stock of buildings.

‘So anything that you supplied into that is already out there … these questions are going to get asked of you.’

She added: ‘Why wouldn’t you change as soon as you can to put right the sins of the past and be in a much better position to answer those questions – rather than waiting for the regulations to tell you you have to do it? It is folly not to get on with it.’

Hackitt at nbs

Hackitt’s comments came as Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group development and sales director at housing association L&Q, said the drive to retrofit and collect data on its existing housing stock was one of the key reasons why it had paused new development.

‘My ability to build social housing is hampered by the fact that I do not have spare profit to be able to cross-subsidise that while dealing with the regulatory environment we are in,’ she said. ‘I cannot do both – I cannot deal with the fire safety issues and do new building. There is only a finite pot of money. We would hope to get back buying new land within the next 18 months but we’re not going to do that at the expense of our existing homes and existing stock.’

L&Q is one of a handful of developers, alongside Barratt and Kier, that signed up to be an ‘early adopter’ of Hackitt’s recommendations and trial different systems for regulation.

The conference also heard that Hackitt doubted the quality of buildings had improved since Grenfell.

‘What worries me is that everyone tells me we have learned the lessons of Grenfell, but it is coming up to three years from Grenfell and how may buildings have we built since then? … are they really any better than the ones built before?’ she asked.

‘I think the story of the halls of residence in Bolton, where one building was refurbished and the other was not to the same extent because the height was slightly different, tells us people are still playing games with the system rather than taking the true messages to heart.’