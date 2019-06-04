Finalists in RIBA Lakes and Dales housing contest revealed

The RIBA has named the six finalists in its international competition for two small-scale housing developments within the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District National Parks

Glasgow’s McGinlay Bell, emerging practice McMullan Studio, and London and Berlin-based Patalab Architecture are all shortlisted for a site at Horton-in-Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire.

AJ100 practices Hawkins\Brown, Weston Williamson + Partners, and a collaboration between emerging practices Outpost and Giles Miller Studio are competing for a separate site at Burneside in Cumbria.

The anonymous two-stage competition seeks innovative proposals for flexible accommodation aimed at people aged between 16 and 34 – a demographic underrepresented in the region.

The call for concepts is being held on behalf of the Great Place: Lakes and Dales Partnership, an initiative funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council England aimed at balancing out the area’s ageing population.

The programme will focus on a huge, sparsely-populated rural area stretching from Skipton to Grasmere, and aims to harness arts, heritage and culture to deliver economic, social and environmental change and encourage more young people to live in the Lakes and Dales.

Great Place: Lakes and Dales consultant Richard Dowson said: ‘We were delighted with the level of interest and the quality of submissions in the competition, which goes to show how important the issue of rural housing is, not just to the Lakes and Dales, but across the UK and beyond.

‘It was a tough job for the judging panel to choose the shortlisted three for each site but we are confident that we have exceptionally high-quality finalists and are looking forward to seeing their worked-up designs.’

The contest focuses on a large rural area where there are about 44 per cent fewer people aged 16-34 than the national average and significant concerns over the future resilience of local communities and the economy.

The competition judges include Bhavan, Wayne Hemingway of Hemingway Design and Nathan Cornish of Urban Splash.

Shortlists in full Horton-in-Ribblesdale finalists: McGinlay Bell

McMullan Studio

Patalab Architecture Burneside site finalists: