Finalists for first AJ100 Community Impact award unveiled

The AJ can reveal the five projects in the running for the inaugural AJ100 Community Impact of the Year award

The schemes include an initiative by EPR to challenge the public’s perception of homelessness; the revamp of a playground for a West London school by Foster + Partners; and a new building for a children’s hospice by Squire and Partners.

Introduced for the first time this year, the award is awarded to a project that demonstrates both a deep engagement with the local community and an exceptional and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders. Judges will be looking for evidence of constructive consultation and significant benefits for the community post-completion.

Yesterday the AJ unveiled the finalists for two other new AJ100 Awards categories: Sustainability Champion of the Year and Sustainability Initiative of the Year.

The winners of all the awards will be announced in September.

AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist