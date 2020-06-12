Unsupported browser

Finalists for first AJ100 Community Impact award unveiled

12 June, 2020 By

Epr lfa passage installation 1

AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist: EPR Architects for London Festival of Architecture - collaborative installation ‘Look the other way’ featuring a 5-minute virtual reality experience directed by artist Simon Waller.

    AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist: EPR Architects for London Festival of Architecture - collaborative installation ‘Look the other way’ featuring a 5-minute virtual reality experience directed by artist Simon Waller.

    AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist: Foster + Partners, in partnership with the Bryan Adams Foundation and playground designers Made From Scratch - Park Walk Primary School playground

    AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist: Ryder Architecture - Building My Skills iniaitive to prepare students for the workplace by teaching transferable skills through a range of business focused sessions

    AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist: Squire & Partners - The Ark, the first new hospice building in London for 10 years and the first purpose-built facility for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice

    AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist: HTA: Winstanley and York Road regeneration, London

The AJ can reveal the five projects in the running for the inaugural AJ100 Community Impact of the Year award

The schemes include an initiative by EPR to challenge the public’s perception of homelessness; the revamp of a playground for a West London school by Foster + Partners; and a new building for a children’s hospice by Squire and Partners.

Introduced for the first time this year, the award is awarded to a project that demonstrates both a deep engagement with the local community and an exceptional and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders. Judges will be looking for evidence of constructive consultation and significant benefits for the community post-completion.

Yesterday the AJ unveiled the finalists for two other new AJ100 Awards categories: Sustainability Champion of the Year and Sustainability Initiative of the Year.

The winners of all the awards will be announced in September.

AJ100 Community Impact of the Year 2020 shortlist

  • Squire and Partners: The Ark at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, London
  • HTA Design: Winstanley and York Road regeneration, London
  • EPR: ‘Look the Other Way’ – homelessness initiative for the London Festival of Architecture
  • Foster + Partners: Park Walk Primary School playground
  • Ryder Architecture: Building My Skills – initiative to prepare school students for the workplace

