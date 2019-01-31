Final week! AJ Small Projects closes soon

Get your skates on – the very final deadline to enter AJ Small Projects 2019 is Friday 1 February

Now in its 24th year, the annual AJ Small Projects Awards celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under. The much-loved fixture of the architectural calendar has been sponsored for the eighth year by Marley.

Architects can register to enter and submit entries until the extended deadline of 1 February 2019.

Click here to view a selection of the 150+ projects already entered into AJ Small Projects 2019

AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson says: ’The AJ Small Projects issue is personally one of my favourite issues of the year. It’s a great opportunity to publish and give recognition to schemes on more modest budgets.

’We are looking for projects that perfectly fit their brief but also go beyond it – and have a scale of ambition in terms of making space and use of material and detail which speaks of architecture with a big A, even on a small budget.’



Since the event was first first launched in 1996, the intention of AJ Small Projects has remained the same: to give much-deserved recognition to schemes on a more modest budget. From home extensions to workspaces, restaurants to shop fit-outs, pavilions to small houses, architects all over the country are busy working on projects that may not make the headlines but provide a real indication of the depth of design talent across the UK today.

The winner of the 2018 award was the Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley, a ‘confidently understated’ wedge-shaped extension to a semi-detached Victorian townhouse in Hackney, east London, which cost just £93,000 to build.

Previous winners of the AJ Small Projects Awards include Hawkins\Brown (2000), Simon Conder Associates (2002), Mole Architects (2008), Haworth Tompkins (2010) and Carmody Groarke (2015).

All projects which are entered for the Award are featured in the AJ Buildings Library, and the 20 shortlisted projects will be published in the AJ Small Projects issue on 28 March 2019.

This will be followed by a special exhibition of all the shortlisted projects and the announcement of the winner of the AJ Small Projects Award 2019 in April.

How to enter Head to the AJ Small Projects Awards website

Register your details and create an account You will be taken to the entries dashboard and then asked to follow instructions as to how to submit your project entry. You will need to provide: A 150-300 word text describing your project

8-10 photographs, as well as five drawings and one working detail as PDF’s to illustrate your project. NB All images should be high resolution (300dpi at A4 size as JPEGs - RGB) and you must be able to give us third-party reproduction rights (for publication in the AJ, AJ Buildings Library and distribution to other publications to promote the awards)

Project details including name of practice, name of project, date of completion, total cost, gross internal floor area, client, structural engineer, services engineer, quantity surveyor, main contractor, and other subcontractors and suppliers Conditions Entries must have been completed between 1 July 2017 and 1 January 2019

All entries must have a total contract value of £250,000 or under

Projects must not have had significant coverage in the architectural press (if your project has been covered elsewhere, please declare where)

Projects must be located in the UK or built by a UK-based practice abroad

All entries will be uploaded to and displayed in the AJ Buildings Library Final deadline Friday 1 February 2019

Ajsp 2018 matheson 2 Source: Maris Mezulis AJ Small Projects Winner 2018: Matheson Whiteley’s Wrong House

Previous winners