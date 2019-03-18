Final week: AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 open for entries

You have until Friday to enter the highly regarded AJ Retrofit Awards

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment.

Last year the awards honoured schemes by Heatherwick Studio, Tonkin Liu and AHMM, while Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the winners below).

The awards span 10 categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.

An awards dinner will be held at The Brewery, London on 11 September.

Categories

Cultural Buildings

Health

Higher and Further Education

Hotel, Retail and Leisure

House

Housing

Listed Building

International Project

Offices

School Project

Entry deadline: 22 March 2019

2018 winners in full

Retrofit of the Year

Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects (Winner – Cultural Buildings: Performance and Events)

Ianritchie ram theatre (c) adam scott Photo by Adam Scott

Cultural Building of the Year: Museums and Galleries

Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects

01 cultural buildings museums and galleries Photo by Anthony Coleman

Health Building of the Year

Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects

03 health Photo by Adam Scott

Higher and Further Education Building of the Year

Alexandra Centre by Haverstock

04 higher and further education Photo by Simon Kennedy

Hotel, Retail and Leisure Building of the Year

Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA Studio

05 hotel retail and leisure

House of the Year: under £250,000

St John Rye by Marta Nowicka @ DOM Stay & Live

06 house under £250,000 Photo by Wojciech Ketz

House of the Year: £250,000 – £500,000

Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu

07 house £250,000 £500,000 Photos by Greg Storrar

House of the Year: over £500,000

Downshire Hill by McLaren.Excell

08 house over £500,000

Housing of the Year: under £5 million

Paxton House by alma-nac

09 housing under £5 million Photo by Jack Hobhouse

Housing of the Year: over £5 million

Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

010 housing £5 million and over

International Project of the Year

Zeitz MOCAA, South Africa by Heatherwick Studio

011 international project Photo by Iwan Baan

Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million

The Dunbar Battery by Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture

012 listed building under £5 million

Listed Building of the Year: over £5 million

Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

013 listed building £5 million and over Photo by Tim Soar

Office of the Year: under 2,000m²

Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects

014 offices under 2,000 Photos by Dennis Gilbert

Office of the Year: 2,000m² – 5,000m²

De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown

015 offices 2,000 5,000m Photo by Nick Kane

Office of the Year: 5,000m² – 10,000m²

The Department Store by Squire & Partners

016 offices 5,000 10,000m Photo by James Jones

Office of the Year: Over 10,000m²

Here East by Hawkins\Brown

017 offices over 10,000m Photos by Rory Gardiner

School Building of the Year

Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture