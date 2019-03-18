Final week: AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 open for entries

You have until Friday to enter the highly regarded AJ Retrofit Awards
The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment.
Last year the awards honoured schemes by Heatherwick Studio, Tonkin Liu and AHMM, while Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the winners below).
The awards span 10 categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.
An awards dinner will be held at The Brewery, London on 11 September.
Why should you enter the AJ Retrofit Awards?
Categories
- Cultural Buildings
- Health
- Higher and Further Education
- Hotel, Retail and Leisure
- House
- Housing
- Listed Building
- International Project
- Offices
- School Project
Entry deadline: 22 March 2019
Take advantage of a discounted entry rate until 8 March
2018 winners in full
Retrofit of the Year
Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects (Winner – Cultural Buildings: Performance and Events)
Ianritchie ram theatre (c) adam scott
Cultural Building of the Year: Museums and Galleries
Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects
01 cultural buildings museums and galleries
Health Building of the Year
Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects
03 health
Higher and Further Education Building of the Year
Alexandra Centre by Haverstock
04 higher and further education
Hotel, Retail and Leisure Building of the Year
Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA Studio
05 hotel retail and leisure
House of the Year: under £250,000
St John Rye by Marta Nowicka @ DOM Stay & Live
06 house under £250,000
House of the Year: £250,000 – £500,000
Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu
07 house £250,000 £500,000
House of the Year: over £500,000
Downshire Hill by McLaren.Excell
08 house over £500,000
Housing of the Year: under £5 million
Paxton House by alma-nac
09 housing under £5 million
Housing of the Year: over £5 million
Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
010 housing £5 million and over
International Project of the Year
Zeitz MOCAA, South Africa by Heatherwick Studio
011 international project
Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million
The Dunbar Battery by Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture
012 listed building under £5 million
Listed Building of the Year: over £5 million
Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
013 listed building £5 million and over
Office of the Year: under 2,000m²
Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects
014 offices under 2,000
Office of the Year: 2,000m² – 5,000m²
De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown
015 offices 2,000 5,000m
Office of the Year: 5,000m² – 10,000m²
The Department Store by Squire & Partners
016 offices 5,000 10,000m
Office of the Year: Over 10,000m²
Here East by Hawkins\Brown
017 offices over 10,000m
School Building of the Year
Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
018 school project
